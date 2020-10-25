Virginia Mason Memorial hospital
Spencer-Cortez — To Jacob Spencer and Victoria Cortez, Toppenish, a daughter, Jolene Vanna Spencer, 4 pounds, 9 ounces, at 1:17 a.m., on Oct. 13, 2020.
Contreras-Olmedo — To Daniel Contreras and Erika Ivone Olmedo Martinez, Union Gap, a son, Allan Daniel Contreras, 7 pounds, 5 ounces, at 1:59 p.m., on Oct. 14, 2020.
Storment-Rebuelta — To Nathaniel Storment and Jamara Rebuelta, Yakima, a son, Kratos, 8 pounds, 10 ounces, at 5:47 a.m., on Oct. 13, 2020.
Lopez-Avila — To Eddie Lopez and Claudia K. Avila, Yakima, a son, Liam Alejandro Lopez, on Oct. 15, 2020.
Mahre — To Robert David and Carrie Kathryn (Uren) Mahre, Yakima, a son, Thor Michael Mahre, 7 pounds, 8 ounces, at 8:07 a.m., on Oct. 16, 2020. Grandparents are Craig and Kathryn Uren of Tieton; David and Sandra Mahre of Yakima.
Ollivier — To Joseph Jay and Chia-Chen Ollivier, Cle Elum, a daughter, Jamie Liu Ollivier, at 10:59 a.m., on Oct. 15, 2020.
Torres-Hernandez — To Ricardo X. Torres and Vanesa Hernandez, Wapato, a son, Josiah Javier Torres, 6 pounds, 13 ounces, at 10:26 a.m., on Oct. 16, 2020.
Rios-Juneby — To Luis Rios and Shekinah Juneby, Wapato, a daughter, Marcella Inez Kuneki, 7 pounds, 15 ounces, at 9:26 p.m., on Oct. 15, 2020.
Loveland-Bosman — To Kory Loveland and Bridgette Bosman, Selah, a daughter, Kensley Kay Loveland, 6 pounds, 10 ounces, at 8:16 a.m., on Oct. 15, 2020. Grandparents are Bruce Bosman and Rhonda Gonzales of Washington; Kenneth and Karen Loveland of Selah.
Duran-Delgado — To Luis Fernando Duran Franco and Alma Delgado, Yakima, a daughter, Leilani Valentina Duran Delgado, 4 pounds, 15 ounces, at 1:19 a.m., on Oct. 17, 2020. Grandparents are Braulio and Reyna Delgado of Yakima; Josefina Duran Franco of Mexico.
Groenig — To Shane and Natasha (King) Groenig, Yakima, a son, Wesley Charles Groenig, 7 pounds, 13.6 ounces, at 10:27 p.m., on Oct. 17, 2020. Grandparents are Jenna Thompson; Lori and Kraig Groenig, all of Yakima.
Gonzalez-Solis — To Mario R. Gonzalez Fernandez and Alma A. Solis Villa, Yakima, a daughter, Alma Isabella Gonzalez Solis, on Oct. 17, 2020. Grandparents are Maria Villa and Hipolito Solis; Rosa Sanchez and Andres Sanchez, all of Yakima.
Bosselle-Counley — To Scott Ashley Bosselle and Teddie Darlene Counley, Yakima, a daughter, Kenzie Elizabeth Bosselle, 6 pounds, 2.5 ounces, at 11:54 a.m., on Oct. 16, 2020.
Tomas-Valdez — To Juan Diego Tomas Porras and Jasmine Valdez Gonzalez, Yakima, a son, Octavio Tomas, at 12:22 p.m., on Oct. 18, 2020.