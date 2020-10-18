Virginia Mason Memorial hospital
Abell-Hill — To Evan Abell and Jessica Hill, Yakima, twin sons, Max William Abell, 4 pounds, 14.5 ounces, at 8 a.m., on Oct. 6, 2020; David Jeffrey Abell, 5 pounds, 15 ounces, at 8:22 a.m., on Oct. 6, 2020. Grandparents are Chris Hill of Oceanside, Calif.; William Abell and Nancy Abell of Monroe.
Acosta-Lara-Santana — To Oscar M. Acosta and Elizabeth Lara-Santana, Yakima, a son, Luis Enrique Acosta, 8 pounds, 4.1 ounces, at 3:35 p.m., on Oct. 9, 2020.
Buck-Dressel — To Bryce Kason Buck and Aliece Lynn Dressel, Yakima, a daughter, Charlee Jean Buck, 6 pounds, 0.7 ounces, at 12:41 p.m., on Oct. 9, 2020.
Gonzalez — To Rudy and Yeraslin (Ornelas) Gonzalez, Yakima, a daughter, Atalia Gonzalez, 8 pounds, 1.8 ounces, at 12:03 p.m., on Oct. 8, 2020.
Aguilar-Patlan — To Bryan Aguilar and Anna Belle Patlan, Yakima, a son, Luka Antonio Aguilar, 6 pounds, 1 ounce, at 3:17 p.m., on Oct. 10, 2020. Grandparents are Isabelle and Tony Patlan; Blanca Rubi Nunez and Herminio Aguilar.
Smart — To Danny Christopher and Natasha Christine-Marie (Allen) Smart, Yakima, a son, Helios Agamemnon Smart, 5 pounds, 10 ounces, at 1:45 a.m., on Oct. 10, 2020. Grandparents are Reina and Danny Smart of Los Angeles.
Gonzalez-Alvarez — To Martin Gonzalez Riverci and Jessica Stephanie Alvarez, Cowiche, a son, Martin Adrian Gonzalez-Alvarez, 8 pounds, 7 ounces, at 3:47 a.m., on Oct. 9, 20202.
Herrod-Wallace — To Cochise Taylor Herrod and Victoria Marie Wallace, a son, Dawsyn James Herrod, 7 pounds, 13.4 ounces, at 7:10 a.m., on Oct. 10, 2020.
Price-Schuler — To Dustin Dean Price and Tristan Marianne Schuler, a son, Brendan Leroy Dean Price, 7 pounds, 1 ounce, at 2:57 p.m., on Oct. 10, 2020. Grandparents are Denise Schuler and Doug Schuler; Brenda Garris and Matt Price, all of Yakima.
Rutz — To Sean R. and Liliana (Estrada) Rutz, Yakima, a son, Seamus Lauro Rutz, 8 pounds, 1 ounce, at 5:10 p.m., on Oct. 11, 2020. Grandparents are Robert and Elsa Estrada of Toppenish; Ron and Rosie Rutz of Yakima.
Razo — To Amparo Razo, Wapato, a daughter, Jayla Valencia, 7 pounds, 5 ounces, at 2 a.m., on Oct. 13, 2020. Grandparents are Filiberto and Lupe Razo of Wapato.