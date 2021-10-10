Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital
Johnson — To Jeffery and Alicia Johnson of Yakima, a son, Zorion Johnson, 8 pounds, 5.9 ounces, at 6:11 p.m. on Sept. 16, 2021. Grandparents are Patricia Morgan and Michael Allen of Yakima and Robbin Perez and Todd Johnson of Yakima.
Owens — To Brand Owens and Ramona Yniguez of Union Gap, a son, Ezekial Manuel Owens, 5 pounds, 11 ounces, at 9:26 a.m. on Sept. 17, 2021. Grandparents are Ramona Canapo and Ronald Yniguez and Brenda and Michael Owens.
Vasquez — To Tony Vasquez and Adrianna Ibarra of Toppenish, a daughter, Gemma Rose Vasquez, 9 pounds, 2 ounces, at 2:05 p.m. on Sept. 17, 2021.
Ayala — To Junior and Amanda Ayala of Yakima, a daughter, Isabella Raquel Ayala, 8 pounds, 14 ounces, at 11:16 a.m. on Sept. 17, 2021. Grandparents are Ron and Rhonda Scott of Yakima, Kenneth and Jennifer Freisz of Yakima, and Ramon and Analilia Ayala of Yakima.
Snodgrass — To Matthew and Amanda Snodgrass of Yakima, a son, Mattox Lee Snodgrass, 8 pounds, 9 ounces, at 2:26 p.m. on Sept. 17, 2021.
Evans — To Noah Evans and Kelsee St. George of Yakima, a daughter, Dahlia Joy Evans, 6 pounds, 8 ounces, at 1:43 a.m. on Sept. 18, 2021.
Navarro — To Francisco Navarro and Bayleigh Harris of Yakima, a daughter, Liliana Capri Navarro, 8 pounds, 8.6 ounces, at 7:48 a.m. on Sept. 18, 2021.
Wright — To Kenneth Wright and Elissa Buck of Harrah, a son, Daan Alexander Wright, 10 pounds, 3 ounces, at 4:47 a.m. on Sept. 22, 2021. Grandparents are Carmen and Kenneth Buck of White Swan.
Purves — To Mary Purves of Yakima, a son, Benjamin William Purves, 5 pounds, 13 ounces, at 6:44 a.m. on Sept. 22, 2021. Grandparent is Cora Lee Purves of Yakima.
Watershed Birth Center
Baudinet — To Matthias and Madeline Baudinet of Yakima, a son, Louis Baudinet, 8 pounds, 2 ounces, at 12:25 p.m. on Sept. 23, 2021. Grandparents are Xavier and Marie-Linda Baudinet of Salt Lake City, Utah, and Richard and Shannon Eggleston of Asotin.
