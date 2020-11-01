Astria Sunnyside Hospital
Alvarez-Muñoz — To Isidro Alvarez and Alyssa Muñoz, Sunnyside, a son, Darien Alvarez, 7 pounds, 1 ounce, at 8:45 p.m., on Oct. 25, 2020.
Virginia Mason Memorial hospital
Schultz — To Ben and Jennifer (Newland) Schultz, Selah, a daughter, Aubrey Jean Schultz, 8 pounds, 13.5 ounces, at 8:41 p.m., on Oct. 13, 2020. Grandparents are Gene and Julia Newland of Yakima; Mark and Barbara Schultz of Freeland.
Valdez-Romo — To Raymond M. Valdez and Erika B. Romo-Rivas, Yakima, a son, Ezra Alexander Valdez, 8 pounds, 14 ounces, at 3:33 a.m., on Oct. 20, 2020. Grandparents are Martin and Eloisa Cervantes; Mardo Valdez and Melanie Valdez, all of Yakima.
LittleBull — To Jordan E. and Sarah J. (Rangel) LittleBull, Wapato, a son, Myles Grey LittleBull, 7 pounds, 8.8 ounces, at 12:58 pm., on Oct. 19, 2020. Grandparents are Corina Rangel of Yakima; LeRoy and Kathy LittleBull of Wapato; Cindy and Keith Garza-Milner of Gleed.
Vela-Mendoza — To Oscar Vela Jr. And Elizabeth Mendoza-Guillen, Yakima, a son, Princehton Timothy Guillen-Vela, 8 pounds, 15 ounces, at 9:18 p.m., on Oct. 19, 2020.
Martinez-Uriostegui — To Manuel Anthony Martinez and Marielena Uriostegui, Yakima, a son, Marzio Jonathan Martinez, 7 pounds, 5 ounces, at 9:34 a.m., on Oct. 18, 2020. Grandparents are Norma Ramos and Jose Uriostegui of Yakima; Marjorie Acevedo and Uriel Acevedo of Watsonville, Calif.
Bradley — To Joseph Bradley and Charity Setiz-Bradley, Yakima, a son, Josiah Walker Seitz-Bradley, 6 pounds, 8.3 ounces, at 7:32 a.m., on Oct. 18, 2020. Grandparents are Elizabeth Colson and Jamey Hilton; Pam Chappel, all of Yakima.
Martinez — To Cesar and Karla Jasmine Martinez, Yakima, a son, Jaziel Cesar Martinez-Martinez, 8 pounds, 2 ounces, at 9:02 p.m., on Oct. 19, 2020. Grandparents are Bertha Ornelas and Jaime Mendoza; Rosa Martinez and Franciso Martinez, all of Yakima.
Kelley — To Brandon James and Karissa Mae (Temple) Kelley, Selah, a daughter, Hadley Renee Kelley, 6 pounds, 8 ounces, at 8:04 a.m., on Oct. 20, 2020. Grandparents are Robbie and Tim Temple; Trina Harris and Rick Kelley, all of Yakima.
Hunter — To Braden Chris and Courtney Hannah (Schafer) Hunter, Moxee, a daughter, Scarlett Johanna Hunter, 7 pounds, 0.1 ounces, at 3:58 p.m., on Oct. 21, 2020.
Valencia-Sanchez — To Edgar Joseph Valencia and Laura Sanchez, Yakima, a son, Lukas Joseph Sanchez, 9 pounds, 6 ounces, at 8:02 a.m., on Oct. 20, 2020.
Willis — To Cody Joseph and Karilyn Ranae (Vargas) Willis, Yakima, a son, Crew Joseph Willis, 5 pounds, 12 ounces, at 6:21 a.m., on Oct. 21, 2020.
Silence — To Isaac Gregory and Jessica Michelle (Gudger) Silence, Selah, a son, Sevro Verus Silence, 7 pounds, 7.1 ounces, at 5:40 a.m., on Oct. 22, 2020.
Kleinow-Goldsmith — To Taylor James Kleinow and Hailee Belle Goldsmith, Selah, a daughter, Rhylee Belle Kleinow, 6 pounds, 4.7 ounces, at 6:30 a.m., on Oct. 22, 2020.
George-Rodriguez — To Darren Justin Thomas Allison Eagleheart George and Vroletta Teresa Rodriguez, Whatcom, a son, Justin Thomas Eagleheart George, 8 pounds, 14.2 ounces, at 9:11 p.m., on Oct. 22, 2020.
Wimberley — To Kyle Blake and Emily Lynn (Ball) Wimberley, Selah, a son, Sawyer Jeremy Wimberley, 8 pounds, 5 ounces, at 3:52 p.m., on Oct. 23, 2020.
Branch — To Steve and Valerie (Lally) Branch, Yakima, a daughter, Madeleine Lucia Branch, 6 pounds, 1.9 ounces, at 8:26 a.m., on Oct. 22, 2020. Grandparents are Thomas and Shelley Lally of Yakima; Jack and Cyndi Branch of Longview.
Magaña-Lozano — To Daniel Magaña and Rachel Lozano, Yakima, a son, Daniel Magaña Lozano, 7 pounds, 13 ounces, at 1:22 a.m., on Oct. 23, 2020.
Macias-Diaz — To Ivan Macias Orozco and Janet I. Diaz Perez, Yakima, a son, Leonardo Emmitt Macias-Diaz, 8 pounds, 10.7 ounces, at 11:31 p.m., on Oct. 22, 2020. Grandparents are Elia Perez and Jesus Diaz; Ramon Macias and Irma Macias, all of Toppenish.
Belling — To Joshawa John Kristoffer and Emily Ariel (Ferguson) Belling, Yakima, a son, Ridge Michael Belling, 7 pounds, 11 ounces, at 6:54 a.m., on Oct. 24, 2020. Grandparents are Mike and Melinda Ferguson; Christopher Belling, Brad and Regina Roscoe, all of Yakima.
Rodriguez-Villalobos — To Gregory Rodriguez and Dahlia Yolanda Villalobos, Wapato, a son, Gregory Jose Luis Rodriguez, 6 pounds, 12 ounces, at 9:27 a.m., on Oct. 24, 2020. Grandparents are Andrew and Cindy Goodin of Wapato; Jose Luis and Patricia Rodriguez, all of Wapato.
Prescott — To Kyle and Virginia (Maxwell) Prescott, Yakima, a daughter, Elizabeth Jean, 7 pounds, 15 ounces, at 5:21 p.m., on Oct. 26, 2020.
Norris-Hernandez — To Zachary W. Norris and Rosa E. Gomez Hernandez, Yakima, a son, Zachary W. Norris Jr., 7 pounds 4.4 ounces, at 9:31 p.m., on Oct. 26, 2020.
Flores-Lizardo — To Edwardo Alexstian Flores and Alaunie Marie Lizardo, Yakima, a daughter, Abriella Amaya Flores, 6 pounds, 2 ounces, at 9:32 a.m., on Oct. 25, 2020.
Manriquez-Castañeda — To Walter Manriquez and Margarita Castañeda-Flores, Yakima, a son, Lucas Manriquez-Castañeda, 8 pounds, 1 ounce, at 5:11 p.m., on Oct. 27, 2020. Grandparents are Maria and Salvador Castañeda; Joel and Dominga Manriquez, all of Yakima.
Wheeler-Bass — To DJ Alexis Wheeler and Adriana Bass, White Swan, a daughter, Na’lani Rayne Wheeler, 6 pounds, 9 ounces, at 2:34 a.m., on Oct. 28, 2020.
Smith — To Kevin and Anna (Berger) Smith, Yakima, a son, Noah Scott Vistisen Smith, 6 pounds, 10 ounces, at 8:33 a.m., on Oct. 27, 2020.