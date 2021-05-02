Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital
Boggs — To Charlene Marie Boggs, Yakima, a son, Hutson James Boggs, 6 pounds, 14.4 ounces, on April 19, 2021. Grandparents are Christy and James Cartwright of Yakima.
Barbosa-Pedroza — To Jorge Barbosa Jr. and Arianna Pedroza, Yakima, a son, Gabriel Lucas Barbosa, 8 pounds, 7 ounces, on April 18, 2021. Grandparents are Kristi Traejan and David Pedrosa; Jorge and Ilda Barbosa, all of Yakima.
Harrington — To Clifford Patrick and Chenal Dann (Baker) Harrington, Yakima, a daughter, Sophia Alexis Harrington, 7 pounds, 8.2 ounces, at 7:08 a.m., on April 19, 2021.
Kepler — To Nick and Kala (Hinton) Kepler, Yakima, a son.
Sedge — To Tyler Darin and Victoria Kristen Leigh (Tasker) Sedge, Yakima, a daughter, Layla Jean Sedge, 8 pounds, 5 ounces, at 7:14 a.m., on April 24, 2021. Grandparents are Chris and Kristen Tasker; Stacey Sedge and Corey Minton.
Torres — To Andrew Mendez-Torres and Amber (Carver) Torres, Selah, a son, Kai Noa Sol Torres, 5 pounds, 9 ounces, at 8:58 a.m., on April 21, 2021. Grandparents are Zina Palacios and Charley Pinard of Silver Lake; Gilbert Torres and Maria Mendez of San Bernardino, Calif.
Hunt-Torres — To Brandon Hunt and Jessica Torres, Yakima, a daughter, Perla Grace Hunt. Grandparents are Ponciano and Anjelica Torres of Wapato; Valrie and Steve Brown of Yakima and Naselle.
Valencia-Cordova — To Prisciliano Valencia Salas and Elizabeth Ann Cordova, Yakima, a daughter, Genevieve Braelyn Valencia, 9 pounds, 2 ounces, at 4:18 a.m., on April 19, 2021. Grandparent is Prisciliano Valencia of Yakima.
Day — To Joshua and Laurie (Dino) Day, Yakima, a son, Colton Hunter Day, 8 pounds, 1 ounce, at 5:35 p.m., on April 22, 2021. Grandparent is Stacy Arnold.
Reno-Rendell — To James Gabriel Reno and Kimberly Cheyanne Rendell, Moxee, a son, Timothy Patrick Reno, 8 pounds, 8 ounces, at 12 p.m., on April 22, 2021.
Ramos-Aparicio — To Gil Santiago Ramos and Marbella Aparicio, Zillah, a daughter, Sielo Arisbeya Ramos-Aparicio, 6 pounds, 15.8 ounces, at 5:07 p.m., on April 20, 2021.
Radabaugh — To Jeffrey Allen and Ashley Lynn (Curtin) Radabaugh, Yakima, a daughter, Brooklyn Jocye Radabaugh, 5 pounds, 11.5 ounces, at 6:47 a.m., on April 21, 2021. Grandparents are Michael and Rita Curtin of Yakima and Portland; Robert Wilson and Rhonda Radabaugh of Yakima.
Abbott — To Richard Shane and Sabrina Shylee (Travis) Abbott, Selah, a daughter, Penelope Levicy Virgina-Hazel Abbott, 8 pounds, 9 ounces, at 8:12 a.m., on April 20, 2021.
Vargas-Garza — To Estanislado Mathew Vargas and Adrianna Garza, Yakima, a daughter, Annabelle Adela Vargas, 9 pounds, 2 ounces, at 8:18 a.m., on April 19, 2021. Grandparents are Antonio and Annabel Garza; Jose and Maxine Vargas, all of Toppenish.
Morrow-Bailey — To Ager Morrow and Nicole Bailey, Yakima, a son, Landon Keith Morrow, 7 pounds, 0.8 ounces, at 1:43 a.m., on April 20, 2021.
Sunnyside Community Hospital
Garcia-Sanchez — To Juan A. Garcia-Quiroz and Selena Sanchez, Sunnyside, a daughter, Jade Garcia, 8 pounds, at 7:20 p.m., on April 23, 2021.