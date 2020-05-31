Astria Sunnyside Hospital
Martinez-Larios — To Jose Martinez and Maria de los Angeles Larios, Sunnyside, a daughter, Diana Cecilia Martinez, 7 pounds, 10 ounces, at 8:28 a.m., on May 26, 2020.
Virginia Mason Memorial hospital
Rodriguez-Sanchez — To Eric Anthony Rodriguez and Marisela Isabel Sanchez, Yakima, a daughter, Mia Elizabeth Rodriguez, 8 pounds, at 2:53 p.m., on May 20, 2020.
Renteria-Herrera — To Alfredo Renteria and Daniela Herrera, Yakima, a son, Mateo Renteria-Herrera, 6 pounds, 1 ounce, at 5:18 p.m., on May 20, 2020.
Mulvaney — To Matthew and Kirsten (Cleveringa) Mulvaney, Wapato, a daughter, Madilyn Mae Mulvaney, 9 pounds, 4 ounces, at 4:41 p.m., on May 20, 2020.
Silva-Herrera — To Enrique Thomas Silva and Sabrina Herrera, Zillah, a son, Enrique Thomas Silva Jr., 7 pounds, 10 ounces, at 5:31 p.m., on May 19, 2020. Grandparents are Adel Isidra Estrada and Marcos Herrera of Othello; Patricia A. Silva and Agustin Silva of Wapato.
Keller-Broyles — To Shane Michael Keller and Cheyenne Kay Broyles of Yakima, a daughter, Meadow Rayne Keller, 9 pounds, 2.3 ounces, at 11:53 a.m., on May 19, 2020.
Aguirre — To Philip Edward and Melissa A. (Arredondo) Aguirre of Toppenish, a daughter, Stella Rose Aguirre, 6 pounds, 4 ounces, at 1:09 p.m., on May 18, 2020. Grandparents are Jesus and Esther Arredondo; Jesus and Cathy Aguirre, all of Toppenish.
Jim-Hickey-Sankwich — To Colby Lee Jim-Hickey and Samantha Rose Sankwich, Yakima, a daughter, Luna Grace Jim, 7 pounds, 5 ounces, at 9:30 p.m., on May 20, 2020.
Paz-Espinosa-Arellano-Lopez — To Christian Martin Paz-Espinosa and Gabriela Arellano-Lopez, Selah, a son, Christian Martin II Paz-Arellano, 10 pounds, 10.6 ounces, at 6:54 a.m., on May 21, 2020.
Martinez — To Erik Andrew and Vanessa (Velasco) Martinez, Zillah, a daughter, Nori Eva Martinez, 6 pounds, 11 ounces, at 2:39 a.m., on May 20, 2020. Grandparents are Samuel-Efren and Rose Velasco of Yakima; Susana and Frank Felan, Ruben and Karissa Martinez, all of Wapato.
Roberts — To Daniel J. and Ashley J. (Dosher) Roberts, Yakima, a daughter, Kathryn Victoria Roberts, 7 pounds, 10 ounces, at 6:31 a.m., on May 21, 2020.
Doyle — To Taylor Ann Doyle, Yakima, a daughter, Emersynn Jean, 7 pounds, 1 ounce, at 8:55 p.m., on May 25, 2020. Grandparents are Jessica and Brent Myers of Yakima.
Gerasimchuk-Pinkerton — To David Gerasimchuk and Alixanne Pinkerton, Yakima, a son, Samuel David Pinkerton, 8 pounds, 10 ounces, at 8:41 p.m., on May 24, 2020. Grandparents are Donald and Catherine Pinkerton of Pendleton, Ore.; Mikhail and Zinaida Gerasimchuk of Auburn.
Gonzalez-Cervantes — To Omar Gonzalez and Carina Cervantes, Yakima, a daughter, Olivia Gonzalez, 7 pounds, 5 ounces, at 7:13 p.m., on May 24, 2020.
Thompson-Chacon-Butler — To Jeremey Robert Thompson and Chrsitina Marie Chacon-Butler, Yakima, a son, Jayden Andrew-James Thompson, 7 pounds, 12 ounces, at 12:34 p.m., on May 24, 2020. Grandparent is Loretta Chacon of Yakima.
Scribner-Eby — To William Scribner III and Ashleigh Kristine Eby, Yakima, a son, Maverick Gene Scribner, 7 pounds, 3 ounces, at 6:52 a.m., on May 25, 2020. Grandparents are Shannon Rosales, Michael Eby; Leaha Scribner and William Scribner, all of Yakima.
Hernandez-Salazar — To Gabriel Hernandez and Nancy Y. Salazar, Tieton, a son, Gabriel Hernandez-Salazar, 6 pounds, 7 ounces, at 8:57 a.m., on May 23, 2020. Grandparents are Maria and Felipe Salazar of Tieton; Cira and Marcelino Hernandez.
Cruz-Gonzalez — To Francisco Elias Cruz and Robin Jane Gonzalez, Yakima, a daughter, Amaya Faith Elias-Gonzalez, 7 pounds, 6 ounces, at 12:52 p.m., on May 23, 2020. Grandparents are Cheryl Gonzalez and Frank Gonzalez of Yakima.
Espinoza-Garcia — To Daniel Martin Espinoza Valle and Ana Teresa Cristal Garcia Jaime, Yakima, a daughter, Ahniela Nyrobi Espinoza-Garcia, 4 pounds, 9 ounces, at 4:34 a.m., on May 24, 2020. Grandparents are Rosalva Jaime; Margarita Valle and Anastacio Espinoza, all of Yakima.
Noyola-Magallon Moreno — To Omar Noyola and Alejandra Magallon Moreno, Moxee, twins, a son, Sebastian Noyola Magallon, 3 pounds, 15.7 ounces, at 9:22 a.m., on May 24, 2020; a daughter, Camila Noyola Magallon, 3 pounds, 10.9 ounces, at 9:24 a.m., on May 24, 2020. Grandparents are Jaime Magallon T. and Alejandra Moreno; Juan Noyola P. and Maria D. Magallon Mirand, all of Mexico.
Sullivan-Cardenas — To Andrew Dean Sullivan and Terrion Cardenas, Yakima, a daughter, Nova Mae Sullivan, 6 pounds, 15 ounces, at 11:19 a.m., on May 23, 2020. Grandparents are Shiela Cardenas and Gerardo Guillen of Yakima; Teresa Sullivan and Christopher Sullivan of Kent.
Crawford-Purdin — To Kyle Matthew Crawford and Raechel Ann Purdin, Yakima, a son, Matthew Lee Crawford, 6 pounds, 13 ounces, at 9:24 p.m., on May 24, 2020. Grandparents are Alisa Purdin and Randall Gunsor; Triss Crawford and Don Crawford, all of Yakima.
Portillo-Collins — To Luis Enrique Portillo and Coral Ranee Collins, Yakima, a daughter, Novalee Octavia Portillo, 6 pounds, 6 ounces, at 12:37 p.m., on May 23, 2020. Grandparents are Esther Paz of Yakima; Maria Rivera of California.
Van Vleck-Hals — To Jacob Van Vleck and Krista Hals, Naches, a son, Oliver Wayne Van Vleck, 8 pounds, 3.1 ounces, at 6:58 p.m., on May 22, 2020. Grandparents are Tim Hals and Debbie Simmons; Randy Van Vleck, all of Yakima, Roberta Bolstad of Lake Quinault.
Schut — To Zach and Meagan (Peterschmidt) Schut, Yakima, a daughter, Mackenzie Louise Schut, 7 pounds, 9 ounces, at 8:07 p.m., on May 26, 2020. Grandparents are Mark and Patty Peterschmidt; Ken and Renee Schut, all of Yakima.