Astria Toppenish Hospital
Scott-Lucei-Beavert — To Darian L. Scott and Davette Jarain Lucei-Beavert, Granger, a daughter, Jordyn Quinn Scott, 5 pounds, 8 ounces, at 1:05 p.m., on May 11, 2020.
Tellez-Cerda — To Humberto Tellez-Vaca and Crystal Teresa Cerda, Toppenish, a daughter, Genesis Nevaeh Duran Tellez, 8 pounds, 4 ounces, at 8:56 p.m., on May 11, 2020.
Garcia-Sanchez — To Jesus Garcia Garcia and Dilva Sanchez Acevedo, a son, Jesus Garcia Sanchez, 9 pounds, 9.22 ounces, at 4:57 p.m., on April 28, 2020.
Rivera-Juarez — To Gabriel Rivera and Kassandra Juarez, Zillah, a son, Izaiah Landon Rivera, 8 pounds, 5.3 ounces, at 9:12 a.m., on April 27, 2020.
Houle-Ramirez — To Blake Houle and Desiree Ramirez, Toppenish, a daughter, Avalaya Rose Houle, 7 pounds, 4.9 ounces, at 4:31 a.m., on April 18, 2020.
Garcia-Cervantes — To Fernando David Garcia and Eva Mercedes Cervantes, Toppenish, a son, Fernando Garcia, 5 pounds, 15.2 ounces, at 3:02 p.m., on May 11, 2020.
Virginia Mason Memorial hospital
Baffard — To Seth Daniel and Valerie Marie (Parker) Bafford, Yakima, a daughter, Clara Kaye Bafford, 6 pounds, 4.6 ounces, at 1:53 p.m., on May 14, 2020. Grandparents are Gina and Vance Parker of Yakima; Joe and Susan Bafford of Amboy.
Johnson — To Ty and Amber (Baumgarten) Johnson, Yakima, a son, Elery Fife Johnson, 7 pounds, 3 ounces, at 4:18 a.m., on May 13, 2020.
Flores — To Eduardo and Stephanie S. (Glander) Flores, Prosser, a son, Liam Reign Flores, 10 pounds, at 8:27 a.m., on May 18, 2020. Grandparents are Kenny and Tammy Rouse of Yakima; Efrain Flores and Margarita Arroyo of Prosser.
Berber-Billbe — To Daniel Madrigal Berber and Tiare Jade Billbe, Yakima, a daughter, Meishka Evelyn Berber, 7 pounds, 9 ounces, at 2:48 p.m. Grandparent is Troy Billbe of Zillah.
Diaz-O’Donnell — To Jose A. Diaz and Ria Onyx O’Donnell, Yakima, a daughter, Kehlani Ali-Jai-Marie Diaz, 4 pounds, 4 ounces, at 3:02 a.m., on May 17, 2020.
Smith — To Ronald John and Maelene Rae (White) Smith, Yakima, a daughter, EllieMae Smith, 8 pounds, 11 ounces, at 2:53 a.m., on May 19, 2020.
Ibarra-Ramirez — To Rodolfo Ibarra and Mary Ramirez, Moxee, a daughter, Luciana Javier Ibarra, 7 pounds, 11 ounces, at 4:15 p.m., on May 18, 2020. Grandparents are Javier and Hortencia Ramirez, Margaret Ramirez, all of Yakima; Stella Ibarra and Roberto Ibarra of Merced, Calif.
Giron-Camacho — To Eduardo Alejandro Giron and Evelyn Camacho, Yakima, a daughter, Ximena Giron Camacho, 8 pounds, 9 ounces, on May 18, 2020.