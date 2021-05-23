Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital
Bennett-Wesley — To Andy Bennett and Bernice Ermina Wesley, Wapato, a daughter, Anastacia Mariana Mila Bennett, 7 pounds, 6.8 ounces, at 11:25 a.m., on May 6, 2021. Grandparents are Donna Wesley-Sampson and George Sampson; Charlotte and Phillip Bennett, all of Wapato.
Shrader-Mulhair — To Phyllip Larry Edward Schrader and Stacie Lynette Mulhair, Yakima, a son, Wade David Schrader, 8 pounds, 10 ounces, at 6:06 p.m., on May 6, 2021. Grandparents are Michelle and David Mulhair of Moxee; Doris Schrader of Yakima.
Noble-Hall — To Tyler Noble and Rachel Hall, Yakima, a daughter, Delilah Noble, 8 pounds, 7 ounces, at 8:06 p.m., on May 4, 2021.
Hunt — To Joshua Allen and Byanka (Gonzalez) Hunt, Selah, a daughter, Heidi Hazel Hunt, 8 pounds, 9 ounces, at 11:46 a.m., on May 10, 2021. Grandparents are Gilberto and Laura Gonzalez of California; Deanna Shirley of Selah.
Castro-Allan — To Brandon Castro and Kylee Allan, Granger, a son, Adoms Isaias Castro, 8 pounds, 3 ounces, at 12:45 p.m., on May 4, 2021.
Asbell-Pauling — To Nikku Alexander Asbell and Samantha Dolores Pauling, Yakima, a son, 7 pounds, 15 ounces, at 1:53 p.m., on May 12, 2021. Grandparents are Kristen Pualing of Yakima and Segio Teña and Brittany Mellon of Longview.
Dominguez-Chavez — To Delfino Dominguez and Maria Chavez, Yakima, a daughter, Isabella Leticia, 7 pounds, 10 ounces, at 6:37 a.m., on May 13, 2021.
Walkenhauer — To Brent D. and Adrianna C. (Vannattan) Walkenhauer, Moxee, a son, Ryker Phoenix Walkenhauer, 8 pounds, 1 ounce, at 9:21 p.m., on May 9, 2021. Grandparents are Bradly and Krystal Vannattan of Union Gap; David and Colleen Walkenhauer of Moxee.
McLaren-Baker — To Michael Lynn McLaren and Rita Mae Baker, Yakima, a son, Michael Allen Lee McLaren, 7 pounds, 1 ounce, at 8:29 a.m., on May 11, 2021. Grandparents are Gregg Baker and Shannon Ducheneaux of Coolville, Ohio; Roy McLaren and Kathleen Kennedy of Harrah.
Higginbotham — To Clint Heath and Allison Nicole (Sihuler) Higginbotham, Tieton, a daughter, Elsie Mae Higginbotham, 7 pounds, 9 ounces, at 6:23 a.m., on May 10, 2021. Grandparents are Chris and Sindy Sihuler; Rodger and Lillie Higginbotham all of Yakima.
Onwumere — To George Onwumere and Nonyelum (Ezeamii) Onwumere, Yakima, a daughter, Chinonye Danica Onwumere, 6 pounds, 9 ounces, at 8:21 a.m., on May 13, 2021.
Franck — To Michael Joseph and Taryn Leann (Girard) Franck, Selah, a son, Madden Nicholas Michael Franck, 8 pounds, 15.9 ounces, at 8:32 a.m., on May 7, 2021. Grandparents are Tom and Jolene Girard, Tricia Lindsey, and Joseph Franck all of Selah.
Gamboa — To Richard Howard and Kristina (Cervantes) Gamboa, Selah, a son, Andres Storm Gamboa, 6 pounds, 14 ounces, at 11:03 a.m., on May 10, 2021.
Watershed Birth Center
Burks — To Torie Burks, Yakima, a son, Ezariah Burks, 8 pounds, 14.5 ounces, at 10:20 p.m., on May 5, 2021. Grandparents are Laticha Vineyard, Jamey Hilton, and Rita Lovgren of Yakima; great-grandparents are Ginger and Jerry Hilton of Yakima.
Rodriguez — To Joel Rodriguez Paredes and Diana Martinez, Yakima, a son, Joel Rodriguez Jr., 7 pounds, 12.5 ounces, at 4:20 a.m., on May 11, 2021. Grandparents are Joel Martinez Fontana and Mary Lopez of Yakima; and Dolores Paredes Avalos of Yakima, and Javier Rodriguez Colima.
Prosser Memorial Hospital
Covert-Rauner — To Jessica Covert and Vincent Rauner, Prosser, a daughter, 6 pounds, 14.4 ounces, on April 11, 2021.
Fernandez-Ramos — To Cynthia Fernandez and Emanuel Ramos, Sunnyside, a daughter, 7 pounds, 2.8 ounces, on April 13, 2021.
Vazquez — To Sarah and Jose Vasquez, Grandview, a son, 7 pounds, 8.9 ounces, on April 14, 2021.
Manjarez-Pedraza — To Isabel Manjares and Leo Pedraza, Sunnyside, a daughter, 6 pounds, 11.8 ounces, on April 15, 2021.
Najero — To Cindy and Everardo Najero, Prosser, a daughter, 7 pounds, 3.1 ounces, on April 16, 2021.
Magana-Ramos — To Myra Magana and Jose Arteaga Ramos, Grandview, a son, 7 pounds, 14.1 ounces, on April 20, 2021.
Charvet — To Cyndi and Kyle Charvet, Grandview, a son, 8 pounds, 9.2 ounces, on April 20, 2021.
Garza — To Karissa and Dominic Garza, Prosser, a daughter, 8 pounds, 2.6 ounces, on April 22, 2021.
Avalos — To Kelsey and Francisco Avalos, Sunnyside, a son, 10 pounds, 5.8 ounces, on April 27, 2021.
Galbraith-Medina — To Joceline Galbraith and Erick Medina, Granger, a son, 7 pounds, 0.5 ounces, on April 23, 2021.
Valencia-Hernandez — To Elizabeth Valencia and Kevin Hernandez, Grandview, a daughter, 6 pounds, 2.2 ounces, on April 27, 2021.
Escamilla-Munoz — To Felicia Escamilla and Emmanuel Munoz, Prosser, a son, 9 pounds, 1.4 ounces, on May 1, 2021.
Sunnyside Community Hospital
Martinez-Tellez — To Moises Martinez and Kassandra Tellez, Sunnyside, a daughter, Dior Martinez, 7 pounds, 8 ounces, on May 9, 2021.