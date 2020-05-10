Astria Sunnyside Hospital
Martinez-Alvarez — To Juan M. Martinez and Norma N. Alvarez, Sunnyside, a daughter, Jayleen Teresa Martinez Alvarez, 7 pounds, 4 ounces, at 5:08 p.m., on May 3, 2020.
Virginia Mason Memorial hospital
Wangler-Kaluza — To Ronald Scott Wangler Jr. and Amy Malia Kaluza, Selah, a son, Tavin Scott Wangler, 6 pounds, 10 ounces, at 2:10 p.m., on April 9, 2020. Grandparents are Billie Kaluza; Susan and Ron Wangler, all of Selah.
Edin — To Matthew and Laura (Kelly) Edin, Yakima, a daughter, Isla Elizabeth Edin, 9 pounds, at 8:13 a.m., on April 29, 2020.
Carbajal — To Jairo and Monica (Martinez) Carbajal, Yakima, a son, 7 pounds, 4 ounces, at 5:28 p.m., on April 29, 2020. Grandparents are Ramona and Jose Martinez; Alicia and Leo Carbajal all of Yakima.
Clark-Mitchell — To Valient Eagle Clark and Gloria Ashley Mitchell, Union Gap, a son, Anakin Skywalker Clark, 9 pounds, 5 ounces, at 8:47 p.m., on May 2, 2020.
Buck — To Andrew Paul and Katie Ann (Romfo) Buck, Yakima, a son Charlie Jerome Buck, 8 pounds, 9 ounces at 3:11 p.m., on April 28, 2020. Grandparents are Lowell and Carole Romfo of Yakima; Adrian Buck of Wantage, England.
Roque-Flores — To Jose A. Roque and Maria D. Flores, Yakima, a son, Bezahel Adan Roque, 7 pounds, 15 ounces, at 8:14 a.m., on April 27, 2020. Grandparents are Adelaida and Salvador Flores, Rogelia and Natalio Roque, all of Yakima.
Dorais — To Chase Steven and Kendra Lee (Messenger) Dorais, Moxee, a daughter, Karley Jo Dorais, 6 pounds, 14.1 ounces, at 2:31 a.m., on May 2, 2020. Grandparents are Harold and Shanna Messenger; Karla, Steve and Ida Dorais, all of Yakima.
Schmeck-McCray — To Michael Romal Schmeck and Trisha Ann McCray, Yakima, a son, Karsyn Douglas Schmeck, 7 pounds, 2 ounces, at 12:18 p.m., on May 1, 2020. Grandparents are Jerry and Keeley McCray; Michael Schmeck, all of Yakima.
Rumbo-Cobian — To Gadi Rumbo and Andrea Xitlali Cobian Aparicio, Yakima, a daughter, Jazmin Nayeli Rumbo Cobian.
Johnston-Lunning — To John William Johnston and Rebeccca Geraldine Lunning, Selah, a daughter, Maize Ocean Johnston, 7 pounds, 10 ounces, at 6:10 a.m., on May 1, 2020. Grandparents are Kristi Lunning and Greg Lunning; Janie Mills and Russell Johnston, all of Selah.
Reyes — To Elijah M. and Jazzmen M. (Smart) Reyes, Yakima, a daughter, Scarlett Ivy Reyes, 8 pounds, 0.5 ounces, at 10:26 a.m., on April 30, 2020. Grandparents are Chris Patton and Dave Jackson of Yakima.
Barajas-Castañeda — To Alan Barajas and Yaira Castañeda, Granger, a son, Alan Barajas Castañeda Jr., 4 pounds 15 ounces, at 8:46 a.m., on April 30, 2020. Grandparents are Jose Manuel Castañeda and Mirtha Martinez of Granger; Gerardo and Hortencia Barajas of Mabton.
Jennings-Runge — To David Maxwell Jennings and Morgan Josephine Runge, Naches, a son, Maxwell Carter Jennings. Grandparents are Sara Runge and Nic Rodgers; Lisa Wilson, all of Naches.
Van Wingerden — To Matthew Alan and Juliana Maxine (Erickson) Van Wingerden, Outlook, a son, Vaughn Matthew Van Wingerden, 7 pounds, 12 ounces, at 7:10 p.m., on May 2, 2020. Grandparents are Steve and Karen Erickson of Outlook; John and Janey Van Wingerden of Sunnyside.