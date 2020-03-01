Virginia Mason Memorial hospital, YakimaMancilla-Martinez — To Noe Mancilla and Jocelyn Martinez, Wapato, a son, Xavier Adam Felix Mancilla, 7 pounds, 11 ounces, at 11:20 a.m., on Feb. 19, 2020.
Rosales-Padilla — To Victor Rosales and Olivia Padilla, Yakima, a daughter, Victoria Guadalupe Rosales Padilla, 8 pounds, 0.4 ounces, at 12:47 p.m., on Feb. 18, 2020. Grandparents are Olibia and Ramon Padilla of Yakima; Margarita and Javier Rosales of Mexico.
Rubio-Rodriguez — To Jesus Daniel Rubio and Elizabeth Rodriguez, a daughter, Camila Rubio, 5 pounds, 12 ounces, at 6:54 p.m., on Feb. 16, 2020.
Pakula — To Mark and Bethany Lee (Dahlstrom) Pakula, Yakima, a daughter, Cora Camille Pakula, 5 pounds, 15 ounces, at 8:30 a.m., on Feb. 20, 2020. Grandparents are Carl and Aletha Dahlstrom of Sunnyside; Stanley and Barbara Pakula of Waterbury, Conn.
Santacruz-Sandoval — To Paulo C. Santacruz and Maribel Sandoval, Moxee, a daughter, Amaya Kahlani Santacruz, 5 pounds, 4.9 ounces, at 1:24 p.m., on Feb. 18, 2020. Grandparents are Juanita Sandoval of Granger; Jose and Gicela Santacruz of Yakima.
Reyes-Pablo — To Carlos Mario Reyes Becerra and Laura Trinidad Pablo, Moxee, a daughter, Kailani Reyes, 6 pounds, 7.5 ounces, at 7:18 p.m., on Feb. 19, 2020.
Collins — To Mark David and Narae Sunshine (Choi) Collins, Yakima, a daughter, 7 pounds, 10 ounces, at 10:11 a.m., on Feb. 22, 2020.
Bruso — To Mark Joseph and Kayla Summer Bruso, Moxee, a son, Oliver James Bruso, 7 pounds, 5.8 ounces, at 12:50 p.m., on Feb. 22, 2020. Grandparents are Tally Hunt, Daniel Glines; Norman and Edith Bruso, all of Yakima.
Thompson-Nixon — To Stephen Anthony Thompson Jr. and Toni Ann Nixon, Yakima, a daughter, Xylia Ivy Thompson, 9 pounds, 15 ounces, at 7:32 a.m., on Feb. 21, 2020. Grandparents are Lucille Whitesell of White Swan, Stewart Hayden of Yakima; Wilda Vasquez and Stephen A. Thompson Sr., both of Toppenish.
Baca-Nava — To Alejandro Baca Lopez and Alondra Nava, Yakima, a daughter, Camila Elizabeth Baca Nava, 6 pounds, 12 ounces, at 11:33 p.m., on Feb. 21, 2020.
Ramirez-DeLeon — To Jesus Ramirez and JimiLee DeLeon, Yakima, a son, Amias Grey Ramirez, 8 pounds, 3.1 ounces, at 10:18 p.m., on Feb. 20, 2020. Grandparents are April Jones and Moses DeLeon; Maria Salinas, all of Yakima.
Sanchez-Galvan — To Miguel Anthony Sanchez and Brandy Galvan, Yakima, a son, Julian Antonio Quinn Sanchez, 8 pounds, 1 ounce, on Feb. 21, 2020. Grandparents are Victoria Almaguer and Julian Almaguer of Yakima; Sarah Day.