Virginia Mason Memorial hospital
Worley-Atwell — To John Thomas Worley and Kayla Michelle Atwell, Yakima, a daughter, Madison Berlynn Worley, 7 pounds, 6.8 ounces, at 8:25 a.m., on March 22, 2020. Grandparents are Darla Peterson of Jerome, Idaho, and Mike Atwell, of Filer, Idaho.
Dufault — To Jeremie and Amy (Noble) Dufault, Selah a daughter, Addy Dufault, 5 pounds, 10 ounces, at 3:18 p.m., on March 22, 2020.
Stetter — To Brian Andrew and Jill Kelly (Smith) Stetter, Sunnyside, a daughter, Azulea Joy Stetter, 7 pounds, 11 ounces, at 10:52 a.m., on March 21, 2020.
Sheehan — To John Joseph and Heather Mae (Young) Sheehan, a daughter, Rylie Jo Sheehan, on March 19, 2020. Grandparents are L.D. and Pamela Young; David and Cindy Cruzen and John Sheehan, all of Yakima.
Ashely-Yates — To Kodiak Dean Ashley and Alyssa Michele Yates, Yakima, a daughter, Alaina Dean Yates, 6 pounds, 13 ounces, at 9:23 p.m., on March 20, 2020. Grandparents are Patrick and Tanii Yates of Yakima.
McMillan-Garza — To Jerry McMillan and Mariah Garza, Yakima, a son, Aiden McMillan, 8 pounds, 4 ounces, at 8:44 p.m., on March 21, 2020.
Purnell-Farias — To Antoine Purnell and Angelica Farias, Yakima, a daughter, Serenity Marie-Rose Purnell, 6 pounds, 15 ounces, at 2:13 p.m., on March 19, 2020.
Alvarez-Hurtado — To Manuel M. Alvarez Jr. And Lorena Hurtado, Union Gap, a son, Noah Ethan Alvarez, 7 pounds, 8.8 ounces, at 1:26 p.m., on March 19, 2020. Grandparents are Calletano and Maria Hurtado of Caldwell, Idaho; Bidal and Brenda Castillo of Yakima.
Hinkle — To Kyler L. and Kaylie L. (Brown) Hinkle, Selah, a daughter, Kyona L. Hinkle, 7 pounds, 8 ounces at 9:45 p.m., on March 16, 2020.
Villanueva-Deniz — To Vicente R. Villanueva and Jinalee Deniz, Toppenish, a son, Izrael Hanalei Villanueva-Deniz, 7 pounds, 13 ounces, at 10:19 a.m., on March 16, 2020.
Garcia — To Luis M. and Amanda Isabel M. (Rodriguez) Garcia, Yakima, a son, Ismael Juanito Eliseo Garcia, 6 pounds, 13 ounces, at 11:54 p.m., on March 14, 2020.
Cruz-Lua — To Jose de Jesus Cruz Mendoza and Estrella de Jesus Lua Haro, Yakima, a daughter, Cielo de Estrella Cruz Lua, 6 pounds, 5 ounces, on March 14, 2020.
Arbogast-Sherwood — To Richard Allen Arbogast and Sally Jane Sherwood, Selah, a son, Henry Allen Arbogast, 6 pounds, 14 ounces, at 11:07 a.m., on March 14, 2020. Grandparents are Sheryl Pickering of Yakima and Clell Sherwood; Connie Shaw, both of Yakima.
Avila-Garcia — To Edgar Avila and Maricela Garcia, Moxee, a son, Santiago Avila, 7 pounds, 1.8 ounces at 7:32 a.m., on March 14, 2020.
Astria Sunnyside Hospital
Castillo-Flores — To Rene Castillo and Maria S. Flores, Sunnyside, a daughter, Bricella Flores Castillo, 7 pounds, 3 ounces, at 6:04 p.m., on March 18, 2020.
Astria Toppenish Hospital
Mendez-Avalos — To Alexander Rodriguez Mendez and Amber Avalos, Sunnyside, a son, Nicholas King Mendez, 7 pounds, 10 ounces, at 9:10 a.m., on March 7, 2020.
Vaca-Jeronimo — To Armando Vaca and Lidia Jeronimo, Wapato, a daughter, Videll Melianney, 6 pounds, 9 ounces, at 11:30 p.m., on Feb. 29, 2020.
Ramos — To Luis and Marla Ramos, Wapato, a son, Luis Xavier Ramos, 7 pounds, 2 ounces, at 3:42 a.m., on March 10, 2020.
Vasquez-Navarro — To Victor Vazquez Coria and Mariana Navarro Orizaba, a son, Brian Vasquez Navarro, 8 pounds, 4 ounces, at 9:20 a.m., on March 12, 2020.
Garcia-Ruiz — To Octavio Garcia and Ivette Ruiz, a son, Ezra Anthony Garcia, 8 pounds, 6 ounces, at 12:59 a.m., on March 13, 2020.
Dominguez-Faustino — To Edilberto Dominguez Flores and Amelia Faustino Trujillo, a daughter, Kendra Dominguez Faustino, 5 pounds, 5 ounces, at 10:33 p.m., on March 13, 2020.