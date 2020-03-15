Astria Toppenish HospitalMendoza-Vargas — To Miguel Angel Mendoza and Gabriela Vargas, Toppenish, a son, Gabriel Armani Mendoza, 7 pounds, at 11:55 p.m., on March 1, 2020.
Trotchie — To Clarice Elena Trotchie, Wapato, a son, Kyrie Castro-Trotchie, 7 pounds, 3 ounces, at 12:54 a.m., on March 1, 2020.
Virginia Mason Memorial hospital
Rigby — To Matthew Ryan and Michelle Alexis (Rumney) Rigby, Yakima, a daughter, Adelaide Reese Rigby, 9 pounds, 2 ounces, at 5:42 p.m., on March 6, 2020.
Headding-Bliss — To Zane A. Headding and Tamrin J. Bliss, Yakima, a daughter, Anastasia Dawn Headding, 6 pounds, 15 ounces, at 12:19 a.m., on March 6, 2020.
Rodriguez-Sandoval — To Juan Ceja Rodriguez and Nelida Sandoval, Moxee, a son, David Noah Rodriguez, 7 pounds, 10 ounces, on March 6, 2020.
Espinoza — To Jose D. and Maribel (Reyna) Espinoza, Yakima, a son, Noah Espinoza, 7 pounds, 3 ounces, at 3:05 a.m., on March 7, 2020. Grandparents are Luisa M. Sanchez; David Espinoza and Lety Villanueva, all of Mexico.
Davis-Gary — To Jay Davis and Washima Gary, White Salmon, a daughter, 7 pounds, 1.9 ounces, at 9:35 a.m., on Feb. 7, 2020.
Nowlin — To Jacob Alejandro and Madison Kay (Pent) Nowlin, Yakima, a daughter, Olivia Rose Nowlin, 7 pounds, 13 ounces, at 11;55 a.m., on March 6, 2020. Grandparents are Kelley Wilshire and David Derby; Sonia and Toby Nowlin, all of Yakima.
White-Denny — To Wade William White and Makayla DeAnna Denny, Yakima, a daughter, Leona Grace White, 5 pounds, 6 ounces, at 4:53 p.m., on March 6, 2020. Grandparents are Amanda Brown of Spokane; Lorraine White and Dennis White of Yakima.
Jimenez-Barrios — To Cecilio Jimenez and Gregoria Barrios, Yakima, a daughter, Yaretzi Jimenez-Barrios, 7 pounds, 5 ounces, at 7:30 p.m., on March 9, 2020.
Carbajal — To Alex and Gina Chantal (Gonzalez) Carbajal, Granger, a son, Alex Valentino Carbajal, 8 pounds, 1 ounce, at 1:34 a.m., on March 9, 2020.
Ramires-Romero — To Steve Ramires and Chantel Monique Romero, Yakima, a daughter, Aitana Rayne Ramires, 6 pounds, 8 ounces, on March 8, 2020. Grandparents are Raquel Calderon; Martin Ramirez and Celia Hernandez.