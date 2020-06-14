Astria Toppenish Hospital
Berlanga-Polk — To Daniel Berlanga and Mikeyla Polk, a son, King Ojore Berlanga, 7 pounds, 2 ounces, on May 29, 2020.
Diaz-Sanchez — To Octavio Diaz and Michelle Sanchez Melendez, Toppenish, a daughter, Magoli Diaz Sanchez, 7 pounds, 15 ounces, at 8:05 a.m., on May 26, 2020.
Zuniga-Camargo — To Juan Zuniga Jr. and Yesica Camargo Reyes, a son, Juan Ramon Zuniga, 6 pounds, 11 ounces, at 10:10 p.m., on May 26, 2020.
Waltermann-Wahpat — To Jeremiah Jay Waltermann and Karli Violet Wahpat, Toppenish, a son, Uriah Jay Waltermann, 8 pounds, 2.6 ounces, at 7:02 p.m., on May 15, 2020.
Estrada — To Lloyd P. and Cheryla Gracia C. Estrada, Wapato, a daughter, Collyn Lael C. Estrada, 7 pounds, 7 ounces, at 1:56 a.m., on May 14, 2020.
Prosser Memorial Health
Mendoza — To Vicente Jr. and Marissa Mendoza, Sunnyside, a daughter, 6 pounds, 9.8 ounces, on May 31, 2020.
Tapia-Camacho — To Luis Clara Tapia and Elizabeth Camacho, Mabton, a son, 6 pounds, 1.4 ounces, on June 1, 2020.
Byma — To Josh and Brittany Byma, Sunnyside, a son, 6 pounds, 6 ounces, on June 1, 2020.
Garcia-Guzman — To Victor Garcia and Monica Guzman, Grandview, a son, 8 pounds, 7.6 ounces, on June 5, 2020.
Castillo — To Christopher and Rachel Castillo, Sunnyside, a daughter, 7 pounds, 10.3 ounces, on June 5, 2020.
Astria Sunnyside Hospital
Graciano — To Jose A. and Maria Graciano, a daughter, Sofia Graciano-Fajardo, 8 pounds, 1 ounce, at 11:25 a.m., on June 7, 2020.
Virginia Mason Memorial hospital
George-Valladares — To Delroy George and Kari Valladares, Zillah, a daughter, Everleigh Grace Slome-George, 6 pounds, 4 ounces, at 10:33 a.m., on June 2, 2020.
Meza — To Mariela Meza Huerta, Yakima, a daughter, Amlee Isabella Aldana Meza, 7 pounds, 9.1 ounces, at 8:09 p.m., on June 2, 2020.
Orozco-Valencia — To Leando Orozco Sandoval and Judith Yuriria Valencia Garcia, a son, Adrian Orozco Valencia, 7 pounds, 7 ounces, at 12:11 p.m., on June 5, 2020.
Holmes — To Jared Monte and Patricia Marie (Valdez) Holmes, Yakima, a son, Xavier Sylvester Holmes, 7 pounds, 15 ounces, at 3:01 p.m., on June 4, 2020. Grandparents are Diana Flores; Diana Kosmatka and Joseph Holmes, all of Yakima.
Werremeyer — To David James and Rosa Noemi Werremeyer, Yakima, a daughter, Leilani Amarilis Werremeyer, 7 pounds, 12.4 ounces, at 1:28 a.m, on June 4, 2020. Grandparents are Rosalina Roldan, Victor H. Valencia; Debra Werremeyer, all of Yakima; Lon Werremeyer and Maria Werremeyer of Richland.
Gilmour-Heady — To Cody Justin Gilmour and Jasmine Marie Heady, Yakima, a son, Maverick James Gilmour, 8 pounds, 3:29 p.m., on June 4, 2020.
Cisneros — To Raul Vidal and Angelica Aide (Aguilar) Cisneros, Yakima, a son, Nicolas, 9 pounds, 8 ounces, at 12:08 a.m., on June 7, 2020. Grandparents are Rosendo and Norma Aguilar; Vidal and Guadalupe Cisneros, all of Yakima.
Enright-Casper — To Caleb Jeffery Enright and Jazmyne Marie Casper, Selah, a daughter, Delilah Bell Enright, 7 pounds, 11 ounces, at 10 p.m., on June 6, 2020.
Root — To Brandon and Lisa (Baumgardner) Root, Naches, a daughter, Charlotte James Root, 7 pounds, 11 ounces, at 6:34 p.m., on June 6, 2020. Grandparents are Chuck and Debbie Baumgardner of Yakima; Mary Root of Naches and the late Dave Root.