Astria Sunnyside Hospital
Palomarez — To Anthony and Christina Palomarez, Sunnyside, a son, Ezekiel Palomarez, 8 pounds, 10 ounces, at 7 p.m., on July 12, 2020.
Ponce Mena — To Gicela Ponce Mena, Sunnyside, a daughter, Perla Adeline Ponce Mena, 7 pounds, 0.07 ounces, at 6:40 p.m., on July 14, 2020.
Astria Toppenish Hospital
Ruiz-Angeles — To Salvador Ruiz Gonzalez and Maria del Rosario Angeles Higoreda, Zillah, twin sons, Joshua Ruiz Angeles, 6 pounds, 7 ounces, at 8:59 a.m., on July 6, 2020; Caled Ruiz Angeles, 7 pounds, 9 ounces, at 9 a.m., on July 6, 2020.
Reyes-Navarro — To Rafael Reyes Herrera and Maria de Jesus Navarro Catellanos, Toppenish, a son, Carlos Reyes Navarro, 9 pounds, 5.5 ounces, at 10:49 a.m., on July 6, 2020.
Casanova-Villafan — To Oscar Casanova and Maria D. Villafan, Zillah, a son, Daniel Casanova, 8 pounds, 4 ounces, at 1:08 a.m., on July 5, 2020.
Barajas-Mejia — To Uriel Barajas Rodriguez and Ana Mejia Arceo, a son, Ethan Uriel Barajas Mejia, 7 pounds, 2 ounces, at 9:43 a.m., on July 5, 2020.
Vera-Peñaloza — To Marcelo Vera-Guerrero and Adamari Peñaloza Meraz, Toppenish, a son, Marcelo Jr. Vera, 8 pounds, 6 ounces, at 5:52 a.m., on July 4, 2020.
Rios-Juarez — To Filemon Rios Silva and Teresa Juarez Valencia, a daughter, Giselle Daniela, 6 pounds, 5 ounces, at 12:17 p.m., on July 3, 2020.
Tellez-Cruz — To Erick Tellez-Vaca and Viviana Cruz, Wapato, a daughter, Yadria Sophia Tellez, 7 pounds, 0.1 ounces, at 3:11 a.m., on July 2, 2020.
Selam-Wahsise — To Laka Koosh W. Selam and Andrea Wahsise, Satus, a son, daughter, Mavis Leslie-Dawn Selam, 6 pounds, 13 ounces, at 5:44 a.m., on July 1, 2020.
Martinez — To Alfonso Martinez Sanchez and Elia Martinez Alonso, a son, Brayan Martinez, 8 pounds, 1 ounce, at 1:37 a.m., on July 1, 2020.
Aguilar-Thompson — To Jeremiah G. Aguilar and Julia M. Thompson, Wapato, a daughter, Shyla Thompson Aguilar, 6 pounds, 7 ounces, at 7 a.m., on June 29, 2020.
Virginia Mason Memorial hospital
Andreasen-Kivett — To Ryan Danial Andreasen and April Fontelle Kivett, Yakima, a daughter, Leia Fontelle Andreasen, 7 pounds, 9 ounces, at 1:35 a.m., on May 28, 2020. Grandparents are Billy and Karen Kivett of Yakima; Marty and Debbie Andreasen of West Richland.
Munguia — To Juan Julian and Sandra Lynn (Bailey) Munguia, Yakima, a daughter, Kasima Lynn Munguia, 7 pounds, 11 ounces, at 8:14 a.m., on July 8, 2020.
Suarez-Escobar — To Sebastian Alejandro Suarez and Maryan Ruby Escobar, Yakima, a son, Xavier Suarez Escobar, 7 pounds, 11 ounces, at 4:25 a.m., on July 8, 2020. Grandparents are Rachel Escobar; Lety Suarez, both of Yakima.
Andrade-Corral — To Rigo Pazarin Andrade and Brittney Briann Corral, Yakima, a son, Roman Pazarin Andrade, 7 pounds, 5.4 ounces, at 6:41 a.m., on July 7, 2020.
Perez-Castaneda — To Jaime Perez and Jessica Castaneda, Yakima, a son, Isaiah Roman Perez Castaneda, 7 pounds, 3 ounces, at 7:39 a.m., on July 7, 2020.
Sanchez — To Emily Sanchez, Yakima, a daughter, Regina Esmee Garcia, 6 pounds, 9 ounces, at 6:44 a.m., on July 9, 2020.
Shelton-Cordova — To Adam V. Shelton and Elva Patricia Cordova, Yakima, a son, Maximiliano Wayne Shelton, 8 pounds, 7 ounces, at 9:16 a.m., on July 9, 2020. Grandparents are Bertha Alicia Cordova; Gary Wayne Shelton and Shirley Shelton, all of Yakima.
Mobley-Iverson — To Benjamin Ryan Mobley and Brittany Lavonne Iverson, Yakima, a son, Niko Joseph Alexander Mobley, 7 pounds, 7.1 ounces, at 8:12 p.m., on July 8, 2020. Grandparents are Larry Mobley and Judy Mobley, both of Selah.
Curtiss — To Kathryn Skye Curtiss, Yakima, a daughter, Renezmei Skye Curtiss, 6 pounds, at 3:55 a.m., on July 8, 2020.
Harris — To Keegan Andrew and Natalie Rae (Nobbs) Harris, Yakima, a son, Kaden Kee Harris, 6 pounds, 5 ounces, at 12:18 p.m., on July 8, 2020. Grandparents are Brian and Shirley Nobbs of Zillah; Lynn and Connie Harris of Tieton.
Silva-Edler — To Jacob Manrique Silva and Jessica Lynn Edler-Silva, Moxee, a daughter, Jaylynn Faye Silva. Grandparents are Mark Edler and Connie Edler; Rick and Teresa Silva, all of Yakima.
Valdivia-Sanchez — To Sigifredo Valdivia and Karissa Marie Sanchez, Yakima, a daughter, Adelynn Natalia Valdivia, 8 pounds, 4 ounces, at 1:40 a.m.
Vasquez-Arias — To Miguel Vasquez and Fabiola Arias, Yakima, a daughter, Angela Rose Vasquez, 8 pounds, 10 ounces, at 5:20 a.m., on July 10, 2020.
Pineda-Ramirez — To Jose Salvador Pineda and Joana Ramirez Valencia, Yakima, a son, Damien Canek Pineda Ramirez, 6 pounds, 9 ounces, at 4:09 a.m., on July 11, 2020. Grandparents are Jose E. and Guadalupe Ramirez; Salvador Pineda and Maricela Navarro, all of Los Angeles.
Gepner-Jack — To Harley Rae Gepner and Darian Jae Jack, Yakima, a son, Harley Rae Gepner, 4 pounds, 4.2 ounces, at 5:02 a.m., on July 11, 2020. Grandparents are Cecilia Jack and Scotty Jack of Wapato; Wendi Maines of Bellingham.
Garcia-Alarcon — To Joel Garcia and Adriana Alarcon, Selah, a son, Xander Nicolas Garcia, 7 pounds, 2 ounces, at 11:59 p.m., on July 12, 2020.
Smith — To Damon Zachary and Jeanene Yolanda (Gordon) Smith, Yakima, a son, Zachary Spencer Smith, 8 pounds, 8 ounces, at 5:57 a.m., on July 12, 2020. Grandparents are Premetra and Ernie Williams; Spencer and Gaylen Smith, all of Yakima.
Wolfard-Cupples — To Joel Wolfard and Candace Cupples, a daughter, Annaleah Elizabeth Wolfard, 6 pounds, 5.4 ounces, at 8;03 a.m., on July 15, 2020.
Valenzuela-Johnson — To Hugo Guadalupe Valenzuela and A’Jhene Lanese Johnson, Yakima, a daughter, Aviannan Je’precia Marié Valenzuela, 6 pounds, 8.6 ounces, at 6:43 p.m., on July 14, 2020. Grandparents are Angelique Burrell; Leon Johnson, both of Yakima.
Driesen — To Tyson and Marneye (Dollar) Driesen, Zillah, a son, Kyden Henry Driesen, 7 pounds, 13 ounces, at 4:37 p.m., on July 14, 2020.