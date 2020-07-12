Astria Sunnyside Hospital
Benitez-Casas — To Jorge L. Benitez and Maria L. Casas, Sunnyside, a son, Aiden Benitez-Casas, 8 pounds, at 1:20 p.m. on July 7, 2020.
Virginia Mason Memorial hospital
Woods — To Steven James and Jordan Michelle (Jonak) Woods, Yakima, a daughter, Capri Makena Woods, 7 pounds, 12.8 ounces, at 2:06 a.m., on July 3, 2020. Grandparents are Debby and Steven Nordberg; Mike and Diane Woods, all of Yakima.
Avila — To Jesus Eduardo and Rosa Elena (Jaramillo) Avila Linares, Toppenish, a daughter, Leila Rose Avila Jaramillo, 5 pounds, 15 ounces, at 6:35 a.m., on July 3, 2020.
Sanchez — To Francisco Sanchez Moreno and Ana Lilia Sanchez Villasana, Yakima, a daughter, Zeynep Sanchez Sanchez, on July 3, 2020. Grandparents are Gonzalo Sanchez and Ana Villasana; Francisco Sanchez and Antonya Moreno.
Lupercio-Orozco — To Ismael Lupercio and Rubi Orozco-Castro, Yakima, a son, Ivan Lupercio, 7 pounds, 10 ounces, at 1:24 p.m., on July 2, 2020.
Wahpat — To Margaret Nadine Wahpat, Yakima, a daughter, Maddison Calliope Aaliyah Redthunder, 7 pounds, 5 ounces, at 7:45 a.m., on July 2, 2020. Grandparents are Willene Leah Redthunder of White Swan; Howard Willis Wahpat of Hood River, Ore.
Boeser-Larios — To Kyle Boeser and Alexys Larios, Yakima, a daughter, Alyna Violette Boeser, 6 pounds, 11 ounces, at 11:49 a.m., on June 28, 2020. Grandparents are Janelle and Edgar Larios; Teri and Todd Boeser, all of Yakima.
Gillette — To Casey Lee Patrick and Neila Marie (Bahadar) Gillette, Yakima, a son, Barrett Norman Gillette, 8 pounds, at 8:16 p.m., on July 5, 2020. Grandparents are Katrina and Wayne Bahadar; Sharon and Ron Gillette, all of Yakima.
Lopez — To Jennifer Lopez, Yakima, a son, Amaziah Israel Lopez, 8 pounds, 3 ounces, at 3:10 a.m., on July 5, 2020. Grandparent is Imelda Maria Lopez of Yakima.
Hunton-Hardies — To Edward Merrill Hunton and Robin Louise Hardies, Yakima, a son, Elijah Able Hunton, 7 pounds, 4 ounces, at 9:05 a.m., on July 4, 2020. Grandparents are Julie Scott; Diane Packard, both of Yakima.
Wiley — To James Dale and Amanda Renea (Stinnett) Wiley, Yakima, a daughter, Andie Yvonne Wiley, 7 pounds, 11 ounces, at 4:49 p.m., on July 4, 2020.
Leavell — To Lee Raymond and Rebecca Lynn (Olson) Leavell, Yakima, a son, Emmett Grant Leavell, 8 pounds, 11 ounces, on July 3, 2020.