Astria Sunnyside Hospital
Ramirez-Mendoza — To Emmanuel Ramirez and Yoselin Mendoza, Granger, a son, Jayden Ramirez, 9 pounds, 1 ounce, at 11:04 a.m. on Dec. 27, 2020.
Dominguez — To Rigoberto and Rosa Dominguez, Sunnyside, a daughter, Angelina Dominguez, 6 pounds, 8 ounces, at 12:15 a.m. on Dec. 29, 2020.
Watershed Birth Center
Pittman — To Brandon Pittman and Kayla Williams, Moxee, a daughter, Eleanor Pittman, 7 pounds, 4 ounces, at 6:20 p.m. on Dec. 24, 2020. Grandparents are Dave and Penny Pittman of Selah; Tom and Cheri Curtsinger of Kent.
Virginia Mason Memorial hospital
Ulmer — To Christopher James and Beth Danielle (Golob) Ulmer, Yakima, a daughter, Jayne Emma Ulmer, 7 pounds, 8 ounces, at 5:47 a.m. on Dec. 19, 2020. Grandparents are Jeff and Janet Golob of Zillah; Jennifer and Don Golob of Yakima.
Alderson — To Whitney Cheyenne Alderson, Naches, a son, Stephen Jacob Christian Alderson, 6 pounds, 5.3 ounces, at 2:16 p.m. on Dec. 18, 2020.
Ahumada-Ramirez — To Jorge Ahumada Vidrio and Araceli Ramirez Ruelas, Yakima, a son, Omar Alexander Ahumada Ramirez, 7 pounds, on Dec. 18, 2020. Grandparents are Martha F. Ruelas and Jose Joel Ramirez; Jorge Ahumada and Elva Vidrio, all of Jalisco, Mexico.
Ornelas-Morfin — To Eduardo Ornelas and Cassandra Morfin, Yakima, a son, Eduardo Ornelas Jr., 6 pounds, 7 ounces, at 4:37 a.m. on Dec. 21, 2020. Grandparents are Rafael and Martha Morfin of Michoacan, Mexico; Raul and Josefina Ornelas of Guanajuato, Mexico.
Negrete-Cook — To Angel Alfredo Negrete Rivera and Micaela Catherine Cook, Yakima, a daughter, Angelina Luna Rivera, 6 pounds, 6 ounces, at 3:05 p.m. on Dec. 17, 2020. Grandparent is Lilia Cook of Yakima.
Valdez-Friedrich — To Christian Alejandro Valdez and Monica Alicha Friedrich, Yakima, a son, Isaiah Raymundo Valdez, 6 pounds, 3 ounces, at 1:47 p.m. on Dec. 18, 2020. Grandparents are Richard O. Friedrich and Esmeralda A. Friedrich; Blanca Ofelia Martinez and Sergio A. Martinez, all of Yakima.
Maynard-Kochie — To Kenneth Maynard and Leanna Kochie, Yakima, a daughter, Keira Jean Maynard, 7 pounds, 2 ounces at 11:50 p.m. on Dec. 22, 2020. Grandparents are Shawn and Becky Kochie; Vicki Maynard and Kenneth Maynard, all of Union Gap.
Ostriem-Linarez — To Christopher Schell Ostriem and Sydnie Antonia Linarez, Yakima, a son, Beau Anthony-Wayne Ostriem, 3 pounds, 11.7 ounces, at 8:33 a.m. on Dec. 25, 2020. Grandparents are Jackie Linarez and Anthony Linarez; Rhonda Ostriem and Rod Ostriem, all of Yakima.
Lorton — To Adriana Lorton, Wapato, a daughter, Jazmya Rosé Lorton, 7 pounds, 15 ounces, at 4:32 p.m. on Dec. 22, 2020.
Todd-Ibarra — To James Phillip Andrew Todd and Alicia Katherine Ibarra, Yakima, a daughter, Mileena Marie Michelle Todd, 7 pounds, 11.3 ounces, at 1:05 a.m. on Dec. 21, 2020. Grandparents are Cynthia Ibarra and Leodegario Ibarra of Wapato; Katherine Todd and James Todd of Yakima.
Martinez-Maldonado — To Roberto Benjamin Martinez and Olympia Devra Maldonado, Toppenish, a son, Aaron Jay Martinez, 6 pounds, 13 ounces, at 11:59 p.m. on Dec. 16, 2020.
Gunter-Maxwell — To Tyler Jacob Gunter and Whitney Jordan Maxwell, Yakima, a daughter, Johnnie Rae Gunter, on Dec. 21, 2020. Grandparents are Erin and Randy Maxwell; Vickie and Byron Gunter, all of Yakima.
Harris-Carr — To John Henry Harris III and Kylee Marie Carr, Kittitas, a son, Carter Henry Harris, 6 pounds, 5 ounces, at 11:15 a.m. on Dec. 20, 2020.
Valdez — To Alejandra Cierra Valdez Gonzalez, Wapato, a daughter, Julian Jenorese, 6 pounds, 9 ounces, at 12:31 p.m. on Dec. 23, 2020. Grandparent is Yasmin Valdez of Wapato.
Jarrett — To Cory and Haley (Wilkey), Selah, a son, 6 pounds, 9.8 ounces, at 10:26 a.m. on Dec. 23, 2020.
Casey — To Richard J. and Krystal M. Casey, Yakima, a daughter, Kendra Allexxa Casey, 7 pounds, 7 ounces, at 12:35 p.m. on Dec. 22, 2020.
Hollingsworth-Bishop — To Benjamin Jeffrey Hollingsworth and Kayla Renee Bishop, Yakima, a son, David Benjamin Hollingsworth, 8 pounds, 3 ounces, at 11:54 p.m. on Dec. 22, 2020. Grandparents are David and Lorri Bishop of Yakima; Lisa Fenton and Jeffrey Hollingsworth of Olympia.
Hinojosa-Vidrios — To Raul Hinojosa and Laura Vidrios, Yakima, a daughter, Arianna Isabel Hinojosa, 7 pounds, 3 ounces, at 5:07 a.m. on Dec. 23, 2020.
Paradis — To Joshua Mark and Jhordin Christine (Risley) Paradis, Naches, a son, Quinton Harrison Paradis, 8 pounds, 7 ounces, at 9:06 a.m. on Dec. 26, 2020. Grandparents are Nichole and Kelvin Gaut, Candice and Wayne Risley of Naches; Jeff and Laura Paradis, Gene and Tami Hayward.
Alviso — To Juan Carlos and Vanessa Ann (Orozco) Alviso, Wapato, a son, Diego Alviso, 5 pounds, 6 ounces on Dec. 21, 2020.
Holmes-Merlich — To Charles Oliver Holmes III and Kimberly Mae Merlich Holmes, Yakima, a daughter, Lillian Audrey Holmes, 7 pounds, 9 ounces, at 3:12 a.m. on Dec. 26, 2020.
Welton-Ramirez — To Derek Carson Welton and Rosalinda Ramirez, Yakima, a daughter, Marya Christina Welton, 5 pounds, 8.6 ounces, at 9:33 a.m. on Dec. 25, 2020.
Shelton — To Paul E. and Ginny Lee (Mills) Shelton, Yakima, a son, James Everett Shelton, 7 pounds, 2 ounces, at 6:56 a.m. on Dec. 24, 2020.
Contreras-Betancourt — To Julio Castillo Contreras and Angelica Synthia Betancourt, Yakima, a son, Julio Roman Contreras, 6 pounds, 11 ounces, at 7:10 p.m. on Dec. 25, 2020. Grandparents are Barbara and Billy DeMoss; Monica Contreras, all of Yakima and Julio Contreras of Jalisco, Mexico.
Maloney-Rios — To Craig Thomas Maloney and Adriana Josefina Isabel Rios, Ellensburg, a son, Apollo River Maloney, 6 pounds, 4.7 ounces, at 4:35 a.m. on Dec. 25, 2020. Grandparents are Jolene Faith Rios; Hal and Barbara Maloney, all of Yakima.