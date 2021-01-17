Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital
Blake — To Gavin John and Cordelia Elayne (See) Blake, Yakima, a son, Charles Michael Blake, 7 pounds, 10 ounces, at 11:33 p.m., on Jan. 6, 2021. Grandparents are John and Debra See; John and Theresa Blake, all of Yakima.
Pitney — To Mitchell Randall and Karly Angelique (Sattler) Pitney, Yakima, a son, Aiden Opie Pitney, 6 pounds, 10 ounces, at 2:20 p.m., on Jan. 5, 2021.
Garcia-Duran — To Juan Garcia Hernandez and Amanda Duran, Yakima, a daughter, Luna Azul Garcia, 6 pounds, 11 ounces, at 2:22 p.m., on Jan. 6, 2021. Grandparents are Alicia Duran; Socorro Hernandez, both of Yakima.
Garcia-Gutierrez — To Zosimo Garcia and Adilene Gutierrez, Yakima, a daughter, Genesis Garcia, 6 pounds, 10.5 ounces, at 8:29 a.m., on Jan. 6, 2021.
Schenk — To Joe and Shilo (Boroff) Schenk, Yakima, a daughter, Abigail Rose Schenk, 8 pounds, 0.5 ounces at 8:12 a.m., on Jan. 12, 2021. Grandparents are Greg and Diane Boroff of Henderson, Nev.; Bill and Sharon Schenk of Yakima.
Bersing — To Ethan Donald and Cassandra Marie (Heide) Bersing, Selah, a daughter, Kaylee Marie Bersing, 8 pounds, 7 ounces, at 7 p.m., on Jan. 11, 2021. Grandparents are Robert and Debbie Heide; Kim and Don Bersing, all of Selah.
Lusk-Kelso — To Kevin Anthony Lusk and Megan Marie Kelso, Yakima, a daughter, Evelyn Louise Lusk, 7 pounds, at 11:40 a.m., on Jan. 11, 2021.
Rodriguez-Beavert — To Aurelio Rodriguez and Julia Ann Beavert, Wapato, a son, Antonio Michael Rodriguez, 3 pounds, 8 ounces, on Jan. 10, 2021. Grandparents are Michael Beavert of Wapato; Marie Slagle of Toppenish.