Yakima Valley Memorial hospital
Olney-Lopez — To Alex Broncho Olney and Sandra G. Lopez, Yakima, a son, Ezekiel Raymond Olney, 7 pounds, 1 ounce, at 3:31 a.m. on Dec. 28, 2020. Grandparents are Fidelina and Ambrosio Lopez of Chandler, Ariz.; Clarice and Arlene Olney of Wapato.
Johnson — To Sasha Anne Johnson, Yakima, a daughter, Esmé Patrice Johnson, 6 pounds, 12 ounces, on Dec. 28, 2020.
Llamas-Lockbeam — To Pablo Llamas and Kailynn Lockbeam, Yakima, a daughter, Cheyenne Braeleigh Llamas, 5 pounds, 12 ounces, at 10:23 p.m., on Dec. 28, 2020.
Gonzalez — To Gabriel and Sierra (Dickinson) Gonzalez, Yakima, a daughter, Amaya Iza Gonzalez, 7 pounds, at 12:14 p.m. on Dec. 30, 2020.
Salmeron-Silva — To Marco Antonio Salmeron and Nancy S. Silva, Yakima, a son, Marco Arturo Salmeron-Silva, 6 pounds, 6 ounces, at 12:42 a.m. on Jan. 1, 2021. Grandparents are Maria and Arturo Silva of Jalisco, Mexico; Gabriela and Marco Antonio Salmeron of Michoacan, Mexico.
Nesheiwat-Foley — To Omar Monir Nesheiwat and Meagan Mae Foley, Zillah, a son, Michael Ishaq Nesheiwat, 8 pounds, 3 ounces, at 2:39 a.m. on Jan. 3, 2021. Grandparents are Jeremy Foley and Stacey Clark of Zillah; Monir and Ahlam Nesheiwat of Queens, N.Y.
Miqbel-Compo — To Nathan Justin Miqbel and Andrea Lucy Compo, Yakima, a son, Ryker Jacob Ray Miqbel, 7 pounds, 9.5 ounces, at 6:51 p.m. on Jan. 4, 2021. Grandparents are Nadine Compo and Jacob Spencer of White Swan; the late Ray Acob.
Santiago-Buenz — To Jonathan Santiago-Chavez and Ashlen Hope Buenz, Yakima, a daughter, Melanie Cielo Santiago-Chavez, 6 pounds, 4 ounces, at 6:47 a.m. on Jan. 3, 2021.
Eichmeyer-Hendrickson — To Zac Eichmeyer and Sarah Hendrickson, Yakima, a daughter, Violet Rosalind Eichmeyer, 8 pounds, 6 ounces, at 8:13 a.m. on Jan. 4, 2021.
Schilperoort — To Brent Michael and Michelle Renee (Andre) Schilperoort, Yakima, a son, Ryder Joseph Schilperoort, 7 pounds, 9 ounces, at 1:02 p.m. on Jan. 3, 2021.