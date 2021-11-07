Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital
Logan — To Sadee Logan of Yakima, a daughter, Esme Rose Ortega Logan, 7 pounds, 0.5 ounces, at 8 a.m. on Oct. 20, 2021.
Robinson — To Codey Lee Robinson and Kayla Mae Davis of Yakima, a son, Wyatt Lee Robinson, 7 pounds, 11 ounces, at 5:47 p.m. on Oct. 21, 2021. Grandparents are Carla and Randy Davis and Carol and Jimmy Robinson, all of Yakima.
Ortiz — To Anthony Ray Ortiz and Victoria Ann Dumlao of Yakima, a daughter, Ava Rae’Ann Ortiz, 6 pounds, 11.5 ounces, at 8:12 p.m. on Oct. 21, 2021.
Gilmere-Caro — To David Joel Villegas Caro and Queen Santiana Gilmere-Hagan of Yakima, a daughter, Zariah Harmony Beauty Luv Gilmere-Caro, 7 pounds, 1.6 ounces, at 8:14 a.m. on Oct. 22, 2021.
Roberts — To Chad Roberts and Liliana Romero of Yakima, a son, Ozias Alexander Roberts, 7 pounds, 1 ounce, at 3:38 p.m. on Oct. 22, 2021.
Larson — To W. Hunter and Xochilt Elizabeth Larson of Yakima, a daughter, Emilia Ann Larson, 7 pounds, 2 ounces, at 3:39 p.m. on Oct. 22, 2021. Grandparents are Amada and Rafael Lopez and Parke and Melissa Larson, all of Tieton.
Philp — To Oakley and Udalis Miranda Philp of Yakima, a daughter, Alaina Jane Philp, 6 pounds, 4 ounces, at 5:41 p.m. on Oct. 22, 2021.
Jones — To Joseph Eddy Jones and Alyssa Danielle Fonseca of Yakima, a son, Raiden Eddy Jones, 7 pounds, 1.6 ounces, at 2:23 a.m. on Oct. 23, 2021. Grandparents are Joseph A. Jones and Crystal Marie Lakey of Yakima and Margaret Estrada of Wapato and Daniel Fonseca Jr. of Granger.
Arteaga — To Juan Jose Arteaga and Leslie Ramirez of Granger, a son, Lorenzo Niko Arteaga, 5 pounds, 5.3 ounces, at 12:10 p.m. on Oct. 23, 2021.
