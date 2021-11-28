Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital
Sullivan — To Benjamin Aloysius Sullivan and Elena Sullivan of Selah, a son, Mateo James Sullivan, 7 pounds, 9 ounces, at 4:20 p.m. on Nov. 8, 2021.
Swart-Beaton — To Jason Lee Beaton and RuthAnn Lanell Swart of Yakima, a son, Liam Roger Swart-Beaton, 8 pounds, 3 ounces, at 10:25 a.m. on Nov. 9, 2021. Grandparents are Gary and Dora Swart of Yakima and Jason and Linda Beaton of Plymouth, U.K.
Fleischer — To Robert Michael Fleischer and Samantha Lynn Fleischer of Yakima, a daughter, Everly Grace Fleischer, 6 pounds, 3.2 ounces, at 9:08 p.m. on Nov. 9, 2021.
Morales-Gomez — To Sergio Morales and Alexies Gomez of Yakima, a daughter, Aniveah Rose Morales, 4 pounds, 15 ounces, at 12:08 a.m. on Nov. 10, 2021.
Kahclamat-Almagner — To Phillip Kahclamat and Rebecca Almagner of Toppenish, a son, Allen Kiyaya Kahclamat, 7 pounds, 14 ounces, at 6:47 a.m. on Nov. 10, 2021
Fletcher — To Brandon LeRoy Fletcher and Madison Lin Fletcher of Zillah, a son, Silas LeRoy Fletcher, 8 pounds, at 9:18 a.m. on Nov. 10, 2021. Grandparents are Kimberly and Mikal Greenwood of Moxee and Leticia and Steven Fletcher of Zillah.
Morford — To William Robert Morford and Danyel Lilann Morford of Yakima, a daughter, Rylee Lynn Morford, 8 pounds, 11 ounces, at 9:02 a.m. on Nov. 12, 2021.
Gasseling — To Garet Gasseling and Erica Gasseling of Moxee, a son, Cameron Reign Gasseling, 8 pounds, 9 ounces, at 2:21 p.m. on Nov. 12, 2021. Grandparents are Jose and Adelaida Galvez of Wapato and Dennis and Claudia Gasseling of Wapato.
Sanford-Haas — To Brendan Harold Sanford and Carol Ann Haas of Yakima, a daughter, Rosalie Ann-Nora Sanford, 6 pounds, 9 ounces, at 10:19 p.m. on Nov. 13, 2021. Grandparents are Clark Haas Sr. of Yakima and Chrystle Sanford and Kevin Ellis of Yakima.
