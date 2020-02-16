Astria Toppenish HospitalMiller-Aguilar — To Brandon Miller and Ivanna Aguilar, Wapato, a son, Zayne Achilles Aguilar-Miller, 7 pounds, 11 ounces, at 7:05 p.m., on Jan. 24, 2020.
Santiago — To Heriberto and Yesenia (Santiago Santillan) Santiago Juarez, Toppenish, a son, Emmanuel Santiago, 8 pounds, 4 ounces, at 4:32 p.m., on Jan. 25, 2020.
Alvarez-Bartolo — To Rolando Alvarez and Brenda Bartolo, Granger, a son, Mauricio Alvarez, 8 pounds, 3 ounces, at 4:09 p.m., on Jan. 28, 2020.
Lujano-Figueroa — To Manuel Lujano and Maria Figueroa, Wapato, a daughter, Jaylah Alize Lujano, 8 pounds, 4 ounces, at 4:12 p.m., on Jan. 31, 2020.
Mendoza-Fuentes — To Otilio Mendoza Guevara and Lizbeth Fuentes Guillen, a son, Angel Mateo Mendoza Fuentes, 8 pounds, 11 ounces, on Jan. 31, 2020.
Torres-Basurto — To Lorenzo Torres R. and Lilia Basurto de la Cruz, a son, Brandon Torres Basurto, 5 pounds, 13.8 ounces, at 2:15 p.m., on Feb. 3, 2020.
McKay-Kiona — To Allen Max McKay Jr. and Taylor Kiona, White Swan, a son, Allen Max McKay III, 4 pounds, 7 ounces, at 7:20 a.m., on Feb. 6, 2020.
Virginia Mason Memorial hospital, YakimaMendoza-Romero — To Sergio Mendoza Jr. and Jacklyn Jean Romero, Toppenish, a son, Sergio Mendoza III, 7 pounds, 9.5 ounces, at 12:46 p.m., on Feb. 5, 2020.
Moya — To Elexander and Julia (Hill) Moya, White Swan, a son, Noah Kash Kash Moya, 9 pounds, 4.2 ounces, at 9:42 p.m., on Feb. 3, 2020. Grandparents are Noel and Denise Hill of White Swan; Stella Nanez of Harrah.
Crowston — To Kyle Daniel and Sara (Bowers) Crowston, Yakima, a son, Graham Harold Crowston, 7 pounds, 11 ounces, at 6:13 p.m., on Feb. 4, 2020. Grandparents are Chris and Jan Bowers of Bozeman, Mont.; Craig and Colleen Crowston of Yakima.
Sanchez-Arredondo — To Luis Sanchez and Yesenia Arredondo, Yakima, a daughter, Aubrey Sanchez, 6 pounds, 12 ounces, at 11:56 a.m., on Feb. 2, 2020.
Guerrero-Stone — To Jacob Aaron Guerrero and Alix Cherie Stone, Yakima, a son, Thomas Waylin-Jacob Guerrero, 8 pounds, 10 ounces, at 12:50 p.m., on Feb. 5, 2020.
Nugent — To Ethan and Whitney (Call) Nugent, Selah, a daughter, Mallory Michael Nugent. Grandparents are Don and Tammy Call; Mike and Trisha Nugent, all of Yakima.
Esquivel-Gutierrez — To Darwin Robinson Turcios Esquivel and Cinthia Lizeth Gutierrez Sanchez, Yakima, a daughter, Marley Eden Esquivel Gutierrez, 5 pounds, 11.3 ounces, at 12:08 a.m, on Feb. 5, 2020.
Wingerter — To Adam Lee and Elizabeth Anne-Marie (Harris) Wingerter, Selah, a daughter, Athena Lily Wingerter, 7 pounds, 9 ounces, at 8:30 a.m., on Feb. 4, 2020. Grandparents are Mike Harris and Kimberly Harris of Holland, Mich.; Dennis Wingerter and Rhonda Gonzales of Yakima.
Kremer — To Craig P. and Jasmine D. (Ray) Kremer, Selah, a daughter, Kendalyn, 8 pounds, 2.1 ounces, at 2:58 p.m., on Feb. 5, 2020.
Rodriguez-Perez — To Tomas Rodriguez Jr. and Audre Sheme Perez, Sunnyside, a son, Tomas Noe Rodriguez III, 8 pounds, 4 ounces, at 12:35 p.m., on Feb. 5, 2020.
Duarte — To Rosa Duarte-Velasque, Yakima, a daughter, Romina Catalina Duarte, 7 pounds, 3.2 ounces, at 4:32 p.m., on Feb. 10, 2020.
Groves — To Joshua Luke and Jaime Rae (Delp) Groves, Yakima, a daughter, Gracie Rae Groves, 6 pounds, 14 ounces, at 6:53 p.m., on Feb. 9, 2020.
Gonzales-Axtell — To Joseph Patrick Gonzales and Queline Rose Axtell, Wapato, a son, Joseph Patrick Gonzales II, 8 pounds, 1.1 ounces, at 11:14 a.m., on Feb. 8, 2020. Grandparents are Charles Axtell, Josephine Stahi; Patrick Gonzales, all of Yakima; and Sabina Thompson, of the Dalles, Ore.
Visser-McFarland — To Camren Michael Visser and Macaila Marie McFarland, Yakima, a son, Lane Michael Visser, 7 pounds, 1.7 ounces, at 4:31 p.m., on Feb. 9, 2020.
Henson-House — To Timothy Clark Henson and Mercedes Lynn House, Yakima, a son, Kainen Clark Henson, 7 pounds, 5 ounces, at 12:46 p.m., on Feb. 7, 2020. Grandparents are Gabrielle and Al Yoerger of Yakima, Clint House and Shydon Stapleton of Scappoose, Ore.; Clark and Pamea Henson of Tieton.
Monreal-Serrano — To Victor Manuel Monreal and Nadia Lupita Serrano R., Yakima, a daughter, Yaretzzy Jannae Monreal-Serrano, 7 pounds, 4 ounces, at 11:27 a.m., on Feb. 6, 2020.
Peters-Sabalsa — To Elijah Darryl LaMont Peters II and Ayeli Sabalsa, Toppenish, a daughter, Alaia Josephine Peters, 7 pounds, 1 ounce, at 5:25 p.m., on Feb. 6, 2020. Grandparents are Ana and Guadalupe Sabalsa of Toppenish; Teresa H. and Elija Peters of Puyallup.
Stone-Bogle — To Ryan Jeffrey Stone and Lynette Edwina Bogle, Yakima, a son, Lucien Edward Stone, 6 pounds, 7 ounces, at 8:35 a.m., on Feb.7, 2020. Grandparents are Steve and Joanna Bogle of Decatur, Texas; Jerry Stone of Yakima.
Cuyle — To Cody Shae and Amanda Jo (Vance) Cuyle, Yakima, a son, Graham Lane Cuyle, 7 pounds, 11 ounces, at 5:32 a.m., on Feb. 7, 2020.
Alvarez-Bradshaw — To Brian D. Alvarez-Williams and Brittnay M. Bradshaw, Yakima, a daughter, Aniyah Sue Alvarez-Bradshaw, 7 pounds, 0.1 ounces, at 5:18 a.m. on March 3, 2019. Grandparents are Aimee Bradshaw and Shawn McGuire; Veronica Cortez, all of Yakima and Ramon Alvarez of Orange County, Calif.