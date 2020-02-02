Astria Sunnyside HospitalAlmaguer-Rodriguez — To Pedro Almaguer and Elizabeth Rodriguez, Granger, a son, Maximus Ariel Almaguer, 6 pounds, 13 ounces, at 5:58 p.m., on Jan. 24, 2020.
Prosser Memorial Health hospitalMendez-Razo — To Gary Mendez and Elizabeth Razo, Sunnyside, a son, 8 pounds, 1 ounce, on Jan. 19, 2020.
Kollmar — To Daniel and Shelby Kollmar, Grandview, a son, 8 pounds, 12.9 ounces, on Jan. 19, 2020.
Vergara — To Jean Vergara and Lucia Vergara-Trejo, Grandview, a son, 7 pounds, 10.5 ounces, on Jan. 21, 2020.
Wattenbarger — To Chad and Annette Wattenbarger, Sunnyside, a son, 8 pounds, 4.1 ounces, on Jan. 22, 2020.
DeLeon-Granados — To Demundo DeLeon and Blanca Granados, Grandview, a daughter, 7 pounds, 7.9 ounces, on Jan. 22, 2020.
Sabedra — To Lorenzo and Meghann Sabedra, Sunnyside, a son, 7 pounds, 15.9 ounces, on Jan. 23, 2020.
Virginia Mason Memorial hospital, YakimaFolkerts-Cronin — To Travis James Folkerts and Kaila Chappell Cronin, Yakima, a daughter, Isla Rose Folkerts, 8 pounds, 2.5 ounces, at 9:08 a.m., on Jan. 22, 2020.
Gonzalez-Valencia — To Gustavo Gonzalez Rivera and Rosa E. Valencia, Union Gap; a son, William Gael Gonzalez, 7 pounds, 5.4 ounces, at 7:19 p.m., on Jan. 23, 2020.
LeMaster-Gardenhire — To Tylor Neil LeMaster and Wendy Marie Gardenhire, Yakima, a daughter, Aniyah Retha LeMaster, 6 pounds, 10 ounces, at 7:04 a.m., on Jan. 22, 2020. Grandparents are Wendy Gill, James Gardenhire; Deena LeMaster and William LeMaster, all of Yakima.
Fisher — To Derek and Allysen (Hernandez) Fisher, Selah, a son, Brody Lane Fisher, 7 pounds, 14 ounces, at 9:16 a.m., on Jan. 22, 2020. Grandparents are Mike and Karen Hernandez; Kevin and Lorrie Fisher, all of Yakima.
Gallardo-Farias — To Antonio Gallardo and Maria Farias, Yakima, a daughter, Maria Guadalupe, 6 pounds, 9.4 ounces, at 3:33 a.m., on Jan. 24, 2020.
Arevalo-Driesen — To Aaron Arevalo and Toni Driesen, Zillah, a son, Axel James Arevalo, 7 pounds, 1 ounce, at 8:23 a.m., on Jan. 22, 2020.
Dow — To Dylan Wayne and Jachelle Lynne (Gorham) Dow, Selah, a son, Colten Jay Dow, 6 pounds, 9 ounces, at 8:59 p.m., on Jan. 24, 2020.
Mackey-Willis — To Charlie Mathew Mackey and Katie Cleary Willis, Yakima, a son, Mavryk Joseph Mackey, 8 pounds, 11 ounces, at 8:05 a.m., on Jan. 22, 2020.
Magaña — To Daniel Lorenzo and Maricela (Rodriguez) Magaña, Yakima, a son, Fabian Alexander Magaña, 7 pounds, 2 ounces, at 12:08 p.m., on Jan. 26, 2020. Grandparents are Jose and Catalina Rodriguez; David and Hjordia Magaña, all of Yakima.
Navarrete-Barrera — To Jesus A. Navarrete and Nova Barrera, Yakima, a daughter, Madilyn Mae Navarrete, 7 pounds, 12.8 ounces, at 8:19 a.m., on Jan. 24, 2020.
Kramer — To Adam Christopher and Julie Christine (Swarthout) Kramer, Naches, a daughter, Braelynn Christine Kramer, 8 pounds, 6.9 ounces, at 1:31 a.m., on Jan. 27, 2020. Grandparents are Mike and Suzie Swarthout of Sumner; Clark and Lizz Kramer of Yakima.
Brooks — To Tobias Logan and Rachel Margaret (Smith) Brooks, Yakima, a daughter, Amelia Ruth-Marie Brooks, 6 pounds, 9.8 ounces, at 11:12 a.m., on Jan. 26, 2020. Grandparents are Susan Marie Smith, Wayne Richard Smith, both of Ephrata; Melissa Ruth Brooks and Carmi Christopher Brooks, both of Federal Way.
Rodriguez-Lazo — To Jibri Rene Rodriguez and Miranda Vanessa Lazo, Tieton, a son, Jibri Alejandro Rodriguez, 7 pounds, 11 ounces, at 11:12 p.m., on Jan. 26, 2020.
Carrick — To Luke and Kali (Guess) Carrick, Yakima, a son, Jameson Woods Carrick, 6 pounds, 7 ounces, at 11:36 p.m., on Jan. 26, 2020. Grandparents are Jeff and Mari Guess; Richard and Angela Gilmore, all of Yakima.
Mitchell-Martin — To Joseph Matthew Mitchell and Makayla Rose Martin, Yakima, a son, Corbin Wayne Mitchell, 7 pounds, 9 ounces, at 6:11 p.m., on Jan. 24, 2020. Grandparents are Angie Martin and Curt Martin of Naches; Brian Lawley and Kim Lawley of Selah.