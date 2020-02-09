Astria Sunnyside HospitalCerrillo — To Steveejo Cerrillo, Sunnyside, a daughter, Mariah Cruz, 6 pounds, 15 ounces, at 3:54 a.m., on Feb. 2, 2020.
Astria Toppenish HospitalVilla — To Valentin Villa Ramirez and Maricela Villa, Soap Lake, a daughter, Brianna Villa, 8 pounds, 13 ounces, at 6:41 a.m., on Jan. 20, 2020.
Kerrigan-Dominguez — To Alex Kerrigan and Miriann Dominguez, a son, Javier Kerrigan, 9 pounds, 8 ounces, at 5 a.m., on Jan. 19, 2020.
Flores-Palomarez — To Humberto Flores and Nikki Palomarez, Grandview, a son, Julian Henry Flores, 6 pounds, 13 ounces, at 1:34 a.m., on Jan. 17, 2020.
Virginia Mason Memorial hospital, YakimaSchaefer — To Charlie and Jessica (Bitz-Richards) Schaefer, Yakima, a daughter, Eloise Grace Schaefer, 7 pounds, 6 ounces, at 10:52 a.m., on Jan. 24, 2020. Grandparents are Diane Bitz of Yakima; Judy and Mike Taylor; Shane Schaefer, all of Whitney, Texas.
Hert — To Joseph Domonic and Celia Ana (Hernandez) Hert, Yakima, twins; a son, Domonic Wayne Hert, 6 pounds, 6.8 ounces, at 8:31 a.m., on Jan. 28, 2020; a daughter, Khaylani Jealyn Hert, 6 pounds, 3.1 ounces, at 8:33 a.m., on Jan. 28, 2020. Grandparents are Fernando Hernandez and Donna Green of Wapato; Peggy Hert-Mendez of Harrah.
Villegas-Flores — To José Juan Villegas Espinoza and Maria del Pilar Flores Guzmán, Yakima, a daughter, Arianna Lizet Villegas Flores, 8 pounds, 7 ounces, at 3:39 a.m., on Jan. 28, 2020.
Blair — To Todd Douglas and Jessica Marie (West) Blair, Yakima, a daughter, Elanor Grace Blair, 6 pounds, 8 ounces, at 12:55 p.m., on Jan. 28, 2020. Grandparents are Dave and Linda West of Nampa, Idaho; Karen and Lance Blair of Yakima.
Apodaca — To Cameron James and Emmalee Marie (McCart) Apodaca, Yakima, a son, Dakoda James Keith Apodaca, 7 pounds, 1.8 ounces, at 4:02 a.m., on Jan. 28, 2020. Grandparents are Vicki and Mark McCart; Jammie and Daniel Apodaca, all of Selah.
Hudson — To Dylan and Samantha (Poston) Hudson, Yakima, a daughter, Eleanor Elizabeth Hudson, 7 pounds, 12 ounces, at 10:40 p.m., on Jan. 31, 2020. Grandparents are Don and Beth Poston of Yakima; Marcus and Cammie Hudson of Selah.
LeMar-Martin — To Brandon Craig LeMar and Erika Marie Martin, Yakima, a daughter, Aubree Marie Lemar, 6 pounds, 13.5 ounces, at 5:49 p.m., on Jan. 31, 2020.
Martinez — To Preciliano and Cintia Esmeralda (Gil) Martinez, Yakima, a daughter, Paola Martinez, 6 pounds, 14 ounces, at 1:50 p.m., on Jan. 31, 2020. Grandparents are Hernesto Gil, Victoria Rivamar de Gil of Buena; Maurilio Martinez and Maria Guadalupe Martinez of Toppenish.
Campos-Torres — To Eriberto Campos-Lopez and Diana B. Torres-Figueroa, Yakima, a daughter, Evette Mylene Campos-Torres, 7 pounds, 2.5 ounces, at 2:15 p.m., on Jan. 31, 2020.
Gonzalez — To Mario Arellano and Mishani Rose (Jack) Gonzalez, Toppenish, a daughter, Zaya Rose Gonzalez, 4 pounds, 15 ounces, at 4:49 a.m., on Feb. 1, 2020.