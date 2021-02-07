Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital
Spencer — To Michael Reed and Sommer Lee (MacGregor) Spencer, Yakima, a daughter, Samantha Lee Spencer, 5 pounds, 13.5 ounces, at 10:56 p.m., on Dec. 1, 2020.
Gonzalez — To Daniel Angel and Stephanie Maria (Pelayo) Gonzalez, Union Gap, a son, Estevan Andres Gonzalez-Pelayo, 5 pounds, 8 ounces, on Jan. 26, 2021. Grandparents are Andres and Maria Pelayo; Angel and Bertha Gonzalez, all of Mexico.
Mendoza — To Daniel and Amy Marie (Arambul) Mendoza, Yakima, a daughter, Anna Rae Yaretzi Mendoza, 7 pounds, at 8:10 a.m., on Jan. 25, 2021.
Peterson-Lopez — To KaNay Nakai Peterson and Jasmin Lalia Lopez, Yakima, a son, Nakai, 7 pounds, 12 ounces, at 2:34 p.m., on Jan. 25, 2021.
Smith — To Matthew Robert and Victoria Marie (Gutierrez) Smith, Selah, a daughter, Alaina Marie Smith, 9 pounds, 4 ounces, at 1:02 a.m., on Jan. 25, 2021. Grandparents are Rick Gutierrez and Janie Alvarez; Danny Snodgrass and Wendy Smith, all of Yakima.
Nuñez-Montelongo — To Valentin Nuñez and Hannah Lynne Montelongo, Yakima, a son, Josiah Valentin Montelongo-Nuñez, 7 pounds, 3.5 ounces, at 5:15 p.m., on Jan. 30, 2021. Grandparents are Dyanna and Euticio Montelongo of Sunnyside.
Fowler — To Josh and Ana T. (Barboza) Fowler, Yakima, a son, Leo Sebastian Fowler, 7 pounds, 3 ounces, at 2:16 p.m., on Jan. 24, 2021.
Wood-Atkerson — To Leo Dwight Wood II and Casey Atkerson, Yakima, a son, River Axel Wood, 6 pounds, 13.1 ounces, at 8 p.m., on Jan. 23, 2021. Grandparents are Rayetta Ermey, Joseph Milton; Kellie Washington and Leo Wood.
Ojeda — To Edward and Melissa (Rodriguez) Ojeda, Moxee, a daughter, Genesis Grace Ojeda, 7 pounds, 10 ounces, at 1:53 a.m., on Jan. 23, 2021.
Pacheco — To Joel and Kayce (Newman) Pacheco, Royal City, a son, Kayden Leodan Pacheco, 7 pounds, 3 ounces, at 8:24 a.m., on Jan. 22, 2021. Grandparents are Duane and Sheryl Simmons of Selah and the late Tom Newman; Dina Barria of Chile and the late Asensio Pacheco.
Rollinger — To Lucas Mathew and Hanna Lovisa (Nyberg) Rollinger, Zillah, a daughter, Cecilia Rey Rollinger, 7 pounds, 1.9 ounces, at 10:29 a.m., Jan. 27, 2021. Grandparents are Benita Nyberg of Kennewick, Eric Nyberg of Laramie, Wyo.; Charlie and Sharon Rollinger of Sunnyside.
Dole-Blondin — To Justin Dole and Tiffany Blondin, Selah, a son, Jaxton Bailey Dole, 8 pounds, 4 ounces, at 9:01 a.m., on Jan. 30, 2021. Grandparents are Teresa and James Farrell; Marcus and Chris Howard and Mark and Tracy Dole, all of Yakima.
Esquivel-Diaz — To Edwin Esquivel and Yesica Diaz-Esquivel, Zillah, a daughter, Everly Sky Esquivel, 7 pounds, 14 ounces, at 4:36 p.m., on Jan. 29, 2021.
Clark — To Cameron and Dani (Gunner) Clark, Ellensburg, a son, Chester “Chip” Wade Clark. Grandparents are Ron and Dawn Gunner of Selah; Denny and Jayne Clark, Jamie Hampton, all of Ellensburg.
McDaniel — To James Mark and Ashton Elizabeth (Walker) McDaniel, Zillah, a daughter, Ruth Ann McDaniel, 8 pounds, 2 ounces, at 12:35 p.m., on Jan. 29, 2021.
Clampitt-Kempton — To Chase Clampitt and Sarah Kempton, Yakima, a daughter, Victoria Georgina Clampitt, 7 pounds, 5 ounces, at 9:50 a.m., on Feb. 1, 2021.
Ramirez — To Aldo C. and Samantha J. Ramirez, Yakima, a daughter, Alina C. Ramirez, 8 pounds, at 12:53 p.m., on Jan. 30, 2021.
Ramirez -Villarruel — To Estevan Ramirez and Stephanie Rose Villarruel, Zillah, a daughter, Zoey Ramirez, 7 pounds, 11 ounces, at 6:02 a.m., on Feb. 2, 2021.
Cervantes-Gonzalez — To Ramiro M. Cervantes and Yakelin Gonzalez, Yakima, a daughter, Aysa Gonzalez, 7 pounds, 1 ounce, at 2:26 p.m., on Feb. 1, 2021.