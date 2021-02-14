Astria Sunnyside
De la Cruz-Castro — To Omar De la Cruz Tenorio and Mirna Evelyn Castro Ardon, Granger, a son, Gael De la Cruz, 6 pounds, 5 ounces, at 12:30 a.m., on Feb. 6, 2021.
Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital
Thompson-Rictor — To Jonathan Thompson and Christine Rictor, Naches, a son, John Vale Thompson, 7 pounds, 5 ounces, at 3:29 a.m., on Jan. 25, 2021. Grandparents are Nancy Thompson and the late John Thompson of Naches; and Ric and Julie Rictor of Moxee.
Liddicoat — To Jacob Lawrence and Tiffany Nicole (Sharples) Liddicoat, Yakima, twins, a son, Henry Lawrence Liddicoat, 4 pounds, 14 ounces, at 3:26 a.m., on Feb. 4, 2021; a daughter, Penelope Jane Liddicoat, 5 pounds, 1 ounce, at 3:27 a.m., on Feb. 4, 2021. Grandparents are Michael Sharples and Lisa Sharples; Steve and Leanne Liddicoat, all of Yakima.
Martinez — To Gabriel Nicolas and Maria Veronica (Tonga) Martinez, Yakima, a son, Samuel Nicolas Martinez, 9 pounds, 10 ounces, at 12:39 a.m., on Feb. 3, 2021. Grandparents are Tony and Edna Tonga of Philippines; Gabriel and Norma Martinez of Yakima.
Deel — To Andrew Stephen and Brittany Ann (Bowman) Deel, Yakima, a son, Oliver Grayson Deel, 6 pounds, 12 ounces, at 5:49 p.m., on Feb. 3, 2021. Grandparents are Sharon Wilson and Paul Neff of Quincy; Ana and Angel Velasquez of Thousand Oaks, Calif.
Meador-Landsen — To Aaron Matthew Meador and Kathryn Ann Landsen, Yakima, a son, Johnethan Matthew Lee Meador, 7 pounds, 4 ounces, at 5:07 p.m., on Feb. 4, 2021. Grandparents are Ron Landsen and Debra Mahack of Yakima; Elizabeth Knowles and James Meador of Grandview.
Solis — To Juan Antonio and Elizabeth (Navarro) Solis Contreras, a daughter, Ysabelle Solis, 8 pounds, 9 ounces, at 10:16 p.m., on Feb. 2, 2021. Grandparents are Jose and Rosa Navarro of Wapato; Ramiro and Rosalina Solis of Tasbasco, Mexico.
Woodcock-Durham — To Joshua Levi Colton Bena Woodcock and Rosanna Rosie Durham, Yakima, a daughter, Journey Lynn Woodcock, 6 pounds, 1.4 ounces, on Feb. 3, 2021.
Searles — To Brandon and Karisa (Gefre) Searles, Thorp, a daughter, Christine Amelia Searles, 8 pounds, 5.7 ounces, at 8:07 p.m., on Feb. 2, 2021. Grandparents are Gary and Mary Gefre of Yakima; Connie Searles of Sumner and the late Mike Searles.
Garcia-Delgado — To Jesus Alberto Garcia and Glorimar Delgado, Cowiche, a daughter, Kimberly Ruby Garcia, 5 pounds, 12 ounces, at 5:25 p.m., on Feb. 4, 2021.
Rivera-Symington — To Francisco Javier Jr. Rivera and Alexis Josesphine Symington, Yakima, a son, Gabriel Levi Rivera, 9 pounds, at 6:25 p.m., on Feb. 6, 2021.