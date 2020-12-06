Astria Sunnyside Hospital
Sandoval — To Misael and Susana Sandoval, Sunnyside, a daughter, Cataleya Sandoval, 7 pounds, 5 ounces, at 2:17 p.m., at Nov. 24, 2020.
Leyva — To Adam and Edith Leyva, Sunnyside, a son, Adrian Leyva, 7 pounds, 14 ounces, at 3:25 a.m., on Nov. 28, 2020.
Virginia Mason Memorial hospital
Haber-Strom — To Trinity Haber and Stacy Strom, a daughter, Blake Marie Haber, 7 pounds, 3.5 ounces, at 4:06 p.m., on Nov. 23, 2020. Grandparents are Linda Strom and Theodore Strom III of Toppenish; Carmen Haber of Moxee.
Kuchta-Simpson — To Leonard Kuchta and Lacie Simpson, Naches, a daughter, Heidi Jane Kuchta, 8 pounds, 13 ounces, at 7:24 a.m., on Nov. 24, 2020.
Olels-Blevins — To Cody Glenn Olels and MyLisa Faye Blevins, Selah, a son, Audio Fox Olels, 7 pounds, 13.5 ounces, at 6:57 p.m., on Nov. 23, 2020. Grandparents are April Miles and Donald Gill; Tami Duhon and Robert Olels.
Schroder — To Tyler Michael and Victoria Marie (Heckart) Schroder, Yakima, Blake Victoria Schroder, 7 pounds, 5 ounces, at 2:16 a.m., on Nov. 23, 2020. Grandparents are Shannon and A.J. Heckart of Yakima; Mike Schroder and Coriene Schultz of Seattle.
Bromell-Gleich — To Lawrence D. Bromell and Cari Gleich, Yakima, a daughter, Michaela Love Bromell, 6 pounds, 8 ounces, at 8:43 a.m., on Nov. 21, 2020.
Scott — To Shane James and Jillana Marie (Vanaman) Scott, Selah, a daughter, Charley Faith Scott, 7 pounds, 5 ounces, at 12:55 p.m., on Nov. 23, 2020.
Muñiz -Velasco — To Herminio Alexander Muñiz Nava and Dilian Alexia Velasco Reyes, Yakima, a daughter, Reyna Alexandria Muñiz Velasco, 6 pounds, 12 ounces, at 2:14 p.m., on Nov. 25, 2020. Grandparents are Liliana Reyes and Andres Velasco; Javier Muñiz and Reynalda Nava of Guerrero, Mexico.
Ross — To Daniel Lee and Abbygale Susan (Phillips) Ross, Yakima, a daughter, Cheri Linda Ross, 5 pounds, 1 ounce, at 4 a.m., on Nov. 26, 2020.
Riste — To Nathen and Ashley (Filliiol) Riste, Yakima, a son, Luke Creighton Riste, 7 pounds, 9 ounces, at 11:18 p.m., on Nov. 24, 2020. Grandparents are John and Denise Filliol; Mat and Kim Riste, all of Yakima.
Garza — To Everett and Kristina Mari (Gallegos) Garza III, Moxee, a son, Enzo Fabian Garza, 8 pounds, at 8:18 a.m., on Nov. 25, 2020. Grandparents are Fernando Gallegos; Evaristo and Rufina Garza, all of Wapato.
Partain-Wong — To Brandon Partain and Jazmaine Wong, Wapato, a daughter, Kai’rin Sue Yellowwolf, 5 pounds, 10.8 ounces, at 10:31 p.m., on Nov. 27, 2020. Grandparents are Pamela Wong and Jarrett Wong; Tracy McKay and Vaughn Yellowwolf Jr., all of Wapato.
Duran-Andrade — To Ismael Duran and Joselin Orozco Andrade, Yakima, a daughter, Lavina Duran-Andrade, 7 pounds, 8.5 ounces, at 12:14 a.m., on Nov. 27, 2020.
Leyva-Sanchez — To Nicholas Michael Leyva and Sandra Deniz Sanchez, Yakima, a daughter, Emri Rose Leyva, 9 pounds, 5 ounces, at 5:13 p.m., on Nov. 27, 2020.
Falconer-Espino — To Malcolm Paris Falconer and Teresa Valentina Espino, Yakima, a son, Malachi Peyton Falconer, 6 pounds, 10 ounces, at 15:34 p.m., on Nov. 28, 2020. Grandparents are Courtney Sanchez; Malcolm Falconer and Kristie Falconer, all of Yakima.
Hettinger — To Matthew Michael and Lily Cristina (Guzman) Hettinger, Selah, a daughter, Zoey Elena Hettinger, 7 pounds, 8 ounces, at 4:41 p.m., on Nov. 27, 2020. Grandparents are Sandra and Isabel Guzman of Yakima; Craig and Esther Hettinger of Selah.