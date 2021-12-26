Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital
Alred — To Jeffrey Alred and Kourtney Webb, Yakima, a daughter, Elsie Mae Alred, 6 pounds, 11 ounces, at 2:32 a.m. on Dec. 2, 2021.
Benoit — To Joe Benoit and Megan (Hauck) Benoit, Zillah, a daughter, Gracie Rose Benoit, 7 pounds, 5 ounces, at 3:18 p.m. on Dec. 2, 2021. Grandparents are Mark and Melba Hauck of Zillah and Candice Benoit of Laurier.
Garcia — To Samuel Eli Garcia-Figueroa and Anakaren Garcia, Yakima, a son, Eli Osvaldo Garcia, 8 pounds, 12 ounces, at 2:11 a.m. on Dec. 1, 2021.
Marquez — To Cesar Uriel Sanchez Sandoval and Karina Marquez Higareda, Wapato, a daughter, Natasha Sanchez Marquez, 6 pounds, 10 ounces, at 8:15 a.m. on Dec. 3, 2021. Grandparents are Isaias Marquez Tamayo and Margarita Higareda Briceño of Wapato and Angel Tomas and Marilu Sanchez of Mexico.
Morales — To Rodrigo Rafael Morales and Makenna Kathleen (Braden) Morales, Moxee, a daughter, Remi Elyse Morales, 6 pounds, 14 ounces, at 1:18 p.m. on Nov. 30, 2021. Grandparents are Michelle and Shawn Brantingham of Yakima and the late Lance Braden and Martha and Jose Morales of Redmond.
Offutt — To David Michael Offutt and Tasha Diane (Evans) Offutt, Yakima, a daughter, Riverlyn Ocean Offutt, 7 pounds, 13 ounces, at 10:10 a.m. on Nov. 30, 2021. Grandparents are Pam Stimson of Yakima and Russ and Michelle Evans of Sioux Falls, S.D., and Vicki and Rob Williamson of Kent; Francisco Carrasco of Yakima and Jose Ocampo Castro of Portland.
Rodriguez — To Jibri Rene Rodriguez and Miranda Vanessa Lazo, Yakima, a daughter, Khaleesi Izabella Rodriguez, 7 pounds, 15 ounces, at 8:09 a.m. on Nov. 29, 2021.
