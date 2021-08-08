Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital
Segura — To Austin James and Stephanie Ann (Lozoya) Segura, Yakima, a son, Colton James Segura, 7 pounds, 8.5 ounces, at 6:37 a.m., on July 25, 2021.
Teo — To Floyd Harris Jr. and Evella Mary (Ward) Teo, White Swan, a daughter, Nellie Ariel Teo, 7 pounds, 12.7 ounces, at 8 p.m., on July 26, 2021. Grandparents are Robert Ward Jr. of Auburn, and Madeline June Sampson of White Swan.
Rodriguez-Alvarado — To David Rodriguez and Mariah Selen Alvarado, Yakima, a daughter, Aaliyah Rodriguez, 7 pounds, 6 ounces, at 11:18 p.m., on Aug. 1, 2021. Grandparents are Manvel Alvarado and Patty Solis; Rodolfo Rodriguez and Marta Nunez, all of Yakima.
Carl — To Austin and Aulena (Seger) Carl, Satus, a son, Dallas Jesse Carl, 8 pounds, 6 ounces, at 8:15 a.m., on July 29, 2021. Grandparents are Angie Phillips of Satus; Chuck and Marcy Carl of Toppenish.
Perez-Flores — To Fernando Madrigal Perez and Sandra Flores Flores, Yakima, a son, Liam Flores, 8 pounds, 7 ounces, at 3:31 p.m., on July 29, 2021. Grandparents are Maria and Igancio Flores; Manuel Madrigal and Maria Perez, all of Mexico.
Espinoza-Arzaga — To Anthony Ray Espinoza and Nancy Arzaga, Yakima, a son, Isaac Espinoza, 7 pounds, 10 ounces, at 1:26 p.m., on July 28, 2021.
Briseño-Rondan — To Ramon Biseño and BriAnna Olivia Rondan, Yakima, a son, Matthew Anthony Briseño, 8 pounds, at 9:55 a.m., on July 31, 2021. Grandparents are Martylynn Salgado; Yolando and Ignacio Briseño, all of Toppenish.