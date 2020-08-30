Virginia Mason Memorial hospital
Dubinetsky — To Demyan and Svitlana (Kinash) Dubinetsky, Selah, a son, Samuel, 8 pounds, 13.7 ounces, at 10 p.m., on Aug. 20, 2020.
Escamilla-Gonzalez — To Luis Escamilla and Brenda Gonzalez-Escamilla, Moxee, a daughter, Eliza Danielle Escamilla, 2 pounds, 1 ounce, on Aug. 19, 2020.
Monahan — To James Burke and Nichole Linnea (Grose) Monahan, a daughter, Riley Marie Monahan, 8 pounds, 3 ounces, at 8:14 a.m.,on Aug. 20, 2020. Grandparents are Kathy and Gene Michaels; Jacquie Monahan, all of Yakima.
Quantrille — To Jeremiah Fred and Hailey Dee (Dorais) Quantrille, Yakima, a daughter, Emerie Elizabeth Quantrille, 7 pounds, 7 ounces, at 8:09 p.m., on Aug. 19, 2020. Grandparents are Steve and Ida Dorais; Wayne and Elizabeth Quantrille, all of Yakima.
Verduzco-Barajas — To Miguel Angel Verduzco and Socorro L. Barajas, Yakima, a daughter, Kailani Angel Verduzco, 7 pounds, 14 ounces, at 12:31 p.m., on Aug. 20, 2020.
Lemon — To Aric and Renee (Reynolds) Lemon, Yakima, a daughter, Luella Lemon, 6 pounds, 14 ounces, at 12:42 p.m., on Aug. 19, 2020.
Cree-Vela — To Thomas James Cree and Erica Vela, Yakima, a son, Leroy Joseph Ruben Cree, 6 pounds, 12.7 ounces, at 2:38 a.m., on Aug. 18, 2020.
Cowapoo-Cadwallader — To Roderick Cowapoo and Lila Cadwallader, Selah, a son, Zane Marcus Cadwallader-Cowapoo, 8 pounds, 1 ounce, at 9:05 p.m., on Aug. 18, 2020.
Gomez-Wyckoff — To Francisco Santana Gomez and Kylee Alison Wyckoff, Yakima a son, King Koda Gomez, 4 pounds, 13 ounces, at 4;07 p.m., on Aug. 21, 2020.
Loy — To Dustin Grant and Floralia (Ramirez) Loy, Moxee, a daughter, Elena Isabella Loy, 7 pounds, 7 ounces, at 12:21 a.m., on Aug. 18, 2020. Grandparents are Rafael and Gloria Ramirez; Melvin Loy and Betty Loy.
Bobb-Escalante — To Logan James Bobb and Karem Mariela Escalante, Yakima, a son, Isaac E. Bobb, 7 pounds, 12 ounces, at 6:33 a.m., on Aug. 17, 2020. Grandparents are Eva Diaz and Luis Diaz; Cindi and Mike Malvey, all of Yakima.
Ho-Brown — To Alexander Ho and Erika Brown, Yakima, a son, Cameron Jacob Ho, 8 pounds, 2.7 ounces, at 5:54 a.m., on Aug. 17, 2020.
Cook — To Tim and Nikki (Pelayo) Cook, Yakima, a daughter, Zoe Nicole Cook, 7 pounds, 4 ounces, at 3:39 p.m., on Aug. 17, 2020. Grandparents are Jose Pelayo of Richland, Christina Day and Roy Rivas; Fred and Kathy Cook, all of Yakima.
Sierra — To Ignacio Sierra Razo and Rebecca Jean Sierra-Peña, Yakima, a son, Ignacio Sierra-Peña Jr., 8 pounds, 13.2 ounces, at 2:03 p.m., on Aug. 17, 2020. Grandparents are Brenda Serrano of Yakima, Jose Peña of Morton; Javier Sierra and Maria de la Luz Razo of Guanajuato, Mexico.
De La Torre-Rodriguez — To James Frank De La Torre Jr. and Latoya Lee Rodriguez, Wapato a son, James Frank De la Torre III, 8 pounds, 1.4 ounces, at 10:07 p.m., on Aug. 22, 2020. Grandparents are Frank Rodriguez and Victoria Washines of Toppenish; Antoinette Lee John and James Frank De La Torre of Chicago.
Buenrostro-Ruiz — To Joel Eduardo Buenrostro Rodriguez and Elvia C. Ruiz, Yakima, a daughter, Quincy Nava Buenrostro, 8 pounds, 1 ounce, at 8:27 a.m., on Aug. 21, 2020.
Lowe — To Audrey Lowe, Yakima, a daughter, Adaline Lexa Lowe, 6 pounds, 9 ounces, at 1:53 a.m., on Aug. 19. Grandparents are Bert Lowe and Patricia Kutch, both of Yakima.