Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital
Pelayo — To Caitlin Nicole Pelayo and Andres Pelayo of Union Gap, a son, Valentino Nikolas Pelayo, 7 pounds and 14.5 ounces at 2:05 a.m. on Aug. 18, 2021. Grandparents are Rick and June Roberts of Yakima, Denise Whalen of Yakima, and Andres and Guadalupe Pelayo of Mexico.
Quiñones — To Robin Ann Quiñones and Jorge Alejandro Quiñones of Yakima, a son, Aiden Alexander Quiñones, 8 pounds and 11.4 ounces at 11:27 p.m. on Aug. 16, 2021.
Stewart — To Katelyn Lee Stewart and Justin Lee Stewart of Granger, a daughter, Adelynn Jo Stewart, 7 pounds and 14 ounces at 3:02 p.m. on Aug. 17, 2021. Grandparents are Bobby Snavey and Jackie Mcalpin of Cowiche, and Nathan Stewart and Jaimie Groehring of Prosser.
Smith — To Chelsie Marie Smith and Kelly Ryan Smith of Yakima, a daughter, Rylee Jo Smith, 8 pounds and 6.5 ounces at 7:54 p.m. on Aug. 17, 2021.
Pontarolo — To Jennifer and Mark Pontarolo of Yakima, a daughter, Siena Hope Pontarolo, 7 pounds and 2 ounces at 8:11 a.m. on Aug. 11, 2021.
Corrigan — To Merichia Rea Briskey-Gorman and Branden Thomas Corrigan of Yakima and Selah, a son, Noah Thomas Corrigan, 7 pounds and 13 ounces at 1:35 p.m. on Aug. 15, 2021. Grandparents are Tony Briskey of Naches and Bonnie and Bryan Corrigan of Selah.
Beath — To Samantha Lucile Taylor and Donovan Troy Beath of Yakima, a son, Drayden William Beath, 7 pounds and 3 ounces at 5:16 p.m. on Aug. 14, 2021.
Johnson-Ruiz — To Tiffany L. Johnson and John Ruiz Jr. of Toppenish, a son, Cyrus Derek Johnson-Ruiz, 4 pounds and 6 ounces at 2:37 a.m. on Aug. 15, 2021. Grandparents are Loretta McConville and Jose Campos of Yakima, and Roberta Miller-Ruiz and John Ruiz Sr. of Toppenish.
James — To Michaela German and Raymond James of Wapato, a daughter, Rylee Fay James. Grandparents are Jodi German of Kennewick and Alvin and Cindy James of Yakima.
Bos — To Jena and Jacob Bos of Outlook, a son, Gunner Charles Bos, 8 pounds and 10 ounces at 3:25 p.m. on Aug. 13, 2021.
Gonzalez — To Brenda Quezada and Ramiro Gonzalez of Toppenish, a son, Ramiro Alejandro Gonzalez, 7 pounds and 1 ounce at 9:31 p.m. on Aug. 12, 2021. Grandparents are Alfonso and Ana Quezada of Michoacan, Mexico, and Dionisio and Analia Gonzalez of Zacatecas, Mexico.
Britton — To Christopher and Sarah Britton of Yakima, a son, Gideon Troy Britton, 6 pounds 4 ounces, at 6:38 p.m. on Aug. 19, 2021.
Prosser Memorial Health
Godinez — To Eva Velasco and Cesar Godinez of Toppenish, a daughter, 7 pounds and 10.5 ounces on July 6, 2021.
Rodriguez — To Jazmin and Eric Rodriguez of Pasco, a daughter, 6 pounds and 7.6 ounces on July 7, 2021.
Padilla — To Bailey and Gerardo Padilla of Benton City, a son, 8 pounds and 2.9 ounces on July 8, 2021.
Lakey — To Cynthia Warriner Lakey and William Lakey of Prosser, a daughter, 8 pounds and 7.7 ounces on July 8, 2021.
Barrios — To Rebeca Barrios of Sunnyside, a son, 6 pounds and 14.5 ounces on July 9, 2021.
Paredes — To Shaniah and Jesse Paredes of Grandview, a son, 8 pounds and 7.3 ounces on July 10, 2021.
Hoptowit — To Maria and Brent Hoptowit of Toppenish, a son, 6 pounds and 7.4 ounces on July 11, 2021.
Lopez — To Janai Esqueda and Fabian Lopez of Sunnyside, a son, 7 pounds and 14.9 ounces on July 13, 2021.
Schutt — To Star and Cameron Schutt of Sunnyside, a daughter, 7 pounds and 9.1 ounces on July 13, 2021.
Bishop — To Jody and Matthew Bishop of Grandview, a daughter, 7 pounds and 14.5 ounces on July 16, 2021.
Ontiveros — To Jazmin Call and Lorenzo Ontiveros of Grandview, a son, 7 pounds and 13 ounces on July 17, 2021.
Nunez — To Joana Nunez of Mabton, a son, 7 pounds and 5.6 ounces on July 17, 2021.
Lantz — To Christabella Vasquez Avila and Colton Lantz of Benton City, a son, 8 pounds and 4.6 ounces on July 19, 2021.
Lawson — To Allison and David Lawson of Prosser, a son, 7 pounds and 5.8 ounces on July 20, 2021.
Palomarez — To Laura Chadis and Frank Palomarez of Sunnyside, a daughter, 8 pounds and 5.8 ounces on July 21, 2021.
Romero — To Elvira and Steven Romero of Benton City, a son, 6 pounds and 12.6 ounces on July 22, 2021.
Roman — To Marizol Maravilla and Gustavo Roman of Granger, a son, 7 pounds and 2.5 ounces on July 22, 2021.
Hernandez — To Rosa Flores Figuero and Noe Hernandez of Mabton, a daughter, 6 pounds and 1.1 ounces on July 23, 2021.
Renteria — To Myra Alvarado Zacateno and Fernando Renteria of Sunnyside, a daughter, 8 pounds and 3 ounces on July 24, 2021.
Bucio — To Judy Ocampo and Marceila Avalos Bucio of Grandview, a daughter, 6 pounds and 6.3 ounces on July 24, 2021.
Cruz — To Karen and Francisco Cruz of Grandview, a daughter, 7 pounds and 3.4 ounces on July 25, 2021.
Starke — To Maria Vega and Marcus Starke of Sunnyside, a son, 10 pounds and 4.2 ounces on July 26, 2021.
Lopez — To Jennifer Salgado and Byran Lopez of Prosser, a daughter, 7 pounds and 13.9 ounces on July 26, 2021.
Villa — To Malia and Benjamin Villa of Sunnyside, a daughter, 8 pounds and 4.2 ounces on July 27, 2021.
Hernandez — To Krystal Hernandez of Grandview, a son, 4 pounds and 11.6 ounces, and a daughter, 5 pounds and 8.2 ounces on July 28, 2021.
Avila-Lemus — To Maria and Jose Avila-Lemus of Mabton, a son, 7 pounds and 15.9 ounces on July 28, 2021.