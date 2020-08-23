Virginia Mason Memorial hospital
Benoit-Shoemaker — To Zachary Benoit and Jordan Shoemaker, Yakima, a son, Noah Scott Benoit, 8 pounds, 2 ounces, at 6:45 p.m., on Aug. 11, 2020.
Segoviano-Gonzalez — To Gilberto Segoviano Guerrero and Maria G. Gonzalez Garcia, Yakima, a son, Mateo Segoviano, 7 pounds, 2.2 ounces, at 9:50 p.m., on Aug. 11, 2020.
Seymour-Valcich — To Branden Rhys Seymour and Kaela Cheyanne Valcich, Zillah, a daughter, Koeden Cheyanne Seymour, 6 pounds, 11 ounces, at 12:39 a.m., on Aug. 12, 2020.
Hernandez-Hernandez — To Cristoval Hernandez Granados and Harriet Lilly Hernandez Garcia, Union Gap, a son, Aiden Aziel Hernandez Hernandez, 6 pounds, 5.6 ounces, at 12:57 a.m., on Aug. 11, 2020.
Murillo-Gonzalez — To Miguel Adalberto Murillo Melgar and Clara Estefania Gonzalez Cruz, Yakima, a son, Miguel J. Murillo Gonzalez, 7 pounds, 9.8 ounces, at 8:17 p.m., on Aug. 10, 2020.
Valdez-Lemus — To Jose Guadalupe Valdez Hernandez and Adriana Lemus, Yakima, a daughter, Cataleya Guadalupe Valdez-Lemus, 7 pounds, 15 ounces, at 9:01 p.m., on Aug. 9, 2020.
Wilkinson — To Riley William and Amanda Paige (Del Vecchio) Wilkinson, Yakima, a son, Maverick Riley Wilkinson, 7 pounds, 13 ounces, at 10:39 p.m., on Aug. 9, 2020. Grandparents are Amy and Shane Del Vecchio; Russ and Cate Wilkinson, all of Yakima.
Blanco-Barr — To Brayan Isai Blanco Guzman and Sydney Kira Barr, Yakima, a son, Alessano Isai Blanco, 7 pounds, 15 ounces, at 11 p.m., on Aug. 15, 2020. Grandparents are Erick and Marjorie Barr of Yakima; Juan and Samantha Delgado.
Denson-Hansen — To Derrick Denson and Shaala Hansen, Yakima, a son, Maverrick Jesse William Denson, 8 pounds, 8.6 ounces, at 11 a.m., on Aug. 10, 2020. Grandparents are Raeli Skiles and John Creamer; Patty Denson and Bryan Denson, all of Yakima.
Reuther-Meredith — To Edward William Reuther and Sarah Marie Meredith, Yakima, a daughter, Hannah Grace Meredith-Reuther, 6 pounds, 6 ounces, at 1:20 a.m., on Aug. 9, 2020. Grandparents are Yvette Meredith and Robert Meredith of Tampa, Fla.
Johnson-Gooch — To Justice Dakota Johnson and Amber Lee-Ann Gooch, Selah, a son, Wylder Neil Johnson, 8 pounds, 2.9 ounces, at 1:03 p.m., on Aug. 18, 2020. Grandparents are Brad and Chandra Cuillier of Gleed; Dennis and Tangie Nelsen of Tri-Cities and Craig Swanson Jr. of Selah.
Williams-Owens — To Demetrias Maurice Williams and Hilary Ann Owens, Harrah, a daughter, Lena Ann Williams, 5 pounds, 13.7 ounces, at 6:38 p.m., on Aug. 12, 2020. Grandparents are Pamela J. Owens of Harrah; Marilyn Williams of Bessemer, Ala.
Guillen-Cervera — To David Tino Guillen and Geraldine Cervera, Yakima, a son, Giovanni Tino Guillen Cervera, 7 pounds, 14 ounces, at 12:37 p.m., on Aug. 10, 2020.
Ramirez — To Juan and Hannah (Heintz) Ramirez, Yakima, a son, Owen Aidan Ramirez, 7 pounds, 1 ounce, at 4:56 p.m., on Aug. 14, 2020.
Castro-Gil — To Alberto Castro Lopez and Maria Gil, Yakima, a son, Lorenzo Bryan Castro Gil, at 4:05 a.m., on Aug. 14, 2020.
Dampier-Kennedy — To Riley Neal Dampier and Adreanna Marie Kennedy, Yakima, a daughter, Scarlette Jolene Dampier.
Gantt — To Meshach and Alyson (Rogers) Gantt, Moxee, a daughter, Lyndin Kennedy Gantt, 7 pounds, 12 ounces, at 11:27 a.m., on Aug. 13, 2020.
Guzman-Gonzalez — To Angel A. Guzman Chacon and Zulma Noemi Gonzalez Manzor, Yakima, a son, Jonathan Guzman Gonzalez, 7 pounds, 3.1 ounces, at 4:40 p.m., on Aug. 13, 2020. Grandparents are Sayra Manzor Garcia and Enrique Gonzalez Alcantar, both of Mexico.
Ellis — To Lee M. and Lauren Ashley (Chambard) Ellis, Yakima, a son, George Vaughn Ellis at 8:07 p.m., on Aug. 12, 2020.