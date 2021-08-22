Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital
Castro — To Sabrina Gipson and Ivan Castro of Yakima, a daughter, Isabella Ann Castro, 7 pounds, 10.5 ounces, at 10:22 p.m. on Aug. 11, 2021. Grandparents are Angelea Anderson and Steve Gipson and Rafael and Graciela Castro, all of Yakima.
Palmer — To Sujei and Anthony Palmer of Yakima, a daughter, Audrey Nathalie Palmer, 6 pounds, 15 ounces, at 3:09 p.m. on Aug. 11, 2021. Grandparents are Alejandro and Martha Morales of Yakima and Arnold Palmer and Maria Lara of Texas and Oregon.
Griffin — To Amanda Stratton and Jacob R. Griffin of Union Gap, a daughter, Jenneka R. Griffin, 6 pounds, 9 ounces, at 8:49 p.m. on Aug. 10, 2021. Grandparents are Patricia and Kevin Stratton of Zillah and Shelton, and Karen and Ray Griffin of Pacific Beach.
Hickman — To Sindy Bell and Braden Hickman of Yakima, a girl, Elizabeth Joy Hickman, 7 pounds, 1.5 ounces, at 8:13 a.m. on Aug. 9, 2021. Grandparents are Leo and Julie DeZoete and David and Holly Hickman.
Shearer — To Anna and Anthony Shearer of Yakima, a daughter, MaKenzie Rose Shearer, 7 pounds, 2.7 ounces, at 1:04 p.m. on Aug. 8, 2021.
Stout-Duarte — To Sierra Stout and Martin Duarte, a son, Elijah Martin Stout-Duarte, 7 pounds, 9 ounces, at 9:56 a.m. on Aug. 8, 2021. Grandparents are Carmel and Brian Kornegay and Eleuteria and Martin Duarte, all of Yakima.
Aparicio-Reynaga — To Mana Reynaga-Landa and Victor Landa Aparicio of Yakima, a daughter, Lyra Alice Aparicio-Reynaga, 7 pounds, 4.4 ounces, at 12:02 a.m. on Aug. 9, 2021. Grandparents are Yalila Robles, Isidro Reynaga and Yolanda Duran, and Marcelina Aparicio, all of Yakima.
Crider — To Aubrey and Alexander Crider of Yakima, a son, Judah Alexander Crider, 7 pounds, 8 ounces, at 8:21 a.m. on Aug. 16, 2021. Grandparents are Dan and Dianne Griffith and Scotty and Carol Elliston, all of Yakima.
Astria Sunnyside Hospital
Van Belle — To Tawnee and Rylee Van Belle of Sunnyside, Rulee Van Belle, 8 pounds, 6 ounces, at 11:43 p.m. on Aug. 11, 2021.
Hernandez — To Destiny Garza and Moises Hernandez of Sunnyside, a daughter, Hazely Hernandez, 6 pounds, 1 ounce, at 12:36 on Aug. 15, 2021.
Ramos — To Yesenia and Eric Ramos of Sunnyside, a daughter, Roselynn Tianna Ramos, 7 pounds, 12 ounces, at 4:18 a.m. on Aug. 15, 2021.