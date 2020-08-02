Watershed Birth Center
Esquivel-Rodriguez — To Alberto Esquivel and Egypt Rodriguez, Yakima, a daughter, Giusseppe-Berretta Taurina Esquivel, 7 pounds, 3.25 ounces, at 9:56 p.m. on July 24, 2020. Grandparents are Perla Esquivel of Toppenish; and Tanya Rodriguez of Chicago.
Rosales-Lopez — To Luis Rosales and Alithsa Lopez-Salazar, Yakima, a daughter, Amina Rosales, 5 pounds, 15 ounces, at 5:15 a.m. on July 27, 2020. Grandparents are Evilfrido and Herminda Lopez of Yakima; Roberto Rosales and Ana Castro of Las Vegas.
Astria Toppenish Hospital
Cantu — To Aleeha Marie-Johnley Cantu, White Swan, a son, Messiah Lee Cantu, 7 pounds, 4 ounces, at 7:28 a.m., on July 17, 2020.
Hall — To Colby James and Devin Cheyanne Hall, Toppenish, a son, Conner James Hall, 8 pounds, 1.1 ounces, at 2:33 p.m., on July 18, 2020.
Virginia Mason Memorial hospital
Nava-Tapia — To Rosenburg Nava Anaya and Benita Tapia, Yakima, a son, Neo Aiden Nava, 6 pounds, 15 ounces, at 8:42 a.m., on July 21, 2020.
Vanderhoof — To Jordan David and Tara Kathleen (Collier) Vanderhoof, Moxee, a daughter, Kathleen Suzanne Vanderhoof, 7 pounds, 13.5 ounces, at 12:09 p.m., on July 20, 2020.
Edwards — To Tyler and Annie (Richards) Edwards, Yakima, a son, James Kenneth Edwards, 6 pounds, 15 ounces, at 4:15 p.m., on July 20, 2020.
Gonzalez — To Selena Gonzalez, Yakima, a son, Axel Jeremiah Gonzalez, 9 pounds, 2 ounces, at 11 a.m. on July 24, 2020.
Ramos-Johnson — To Graciano Raul Ramos and Amanda Rae Johnson, Yakima, a daughter, Mya Rae Ramos, 7 pounds, 0.25 ounces, at 1:31 a.m., on July 25, 2020. Grandparents are Theresa Canham and Randy Johnson; Luis Ramos and Linda Ramos, all of Yakima.
Kimzey — To Ethan Kekoa and Bailey Ann (Stanley) Kimzey, Selah, a son, Redford Jiggs Kimzey, 8 pounds, 0.2 ounces, at 7:42 p.m., on July 21, 2020.
Espindola — To Andrew and Adrianna Jonah (Uribe) Espindola, Yakima, a son, Simon Andrew Espindola, 8 pounds, 7 ounces, at 10:36 p.m., on July 22, 2020. Grandparents are Evangelina and Eduardo Uribe; Jesusa and Arturo Espindola, all of Yakima.
Gaytan — To Christopher Miles and Sahara Venessa (Valdez) Gaytan, Toppenish, a daughter, Venessa Mila Gaytan, 6 pounds, 8 ounces, at 7:48 p.m., on July 22, 2020.
Mahre — To Andrew Steven and Shannon Michelle (Skouras) Mahre, Naches, a son, Huck Orein Mahre, 6 pounds, 5 ounces, at 9:16 p.m., on July 22, 2020.
Thurmond-Richardson — To Fred Thurmond and Haley Richardson, Yakima, a daughter, Kaycee Mae Thurmond, 7 pounds, 0.03 ounces, at 1:34 a.m., on July 23, 2020. Grandparents are Jennifer Woodbury and E Richardson, both of Everett; the late Robin Treddenbarger and the late Fred H. Thurmond.
Barrera — To Hector and Norma Barrera, Selah, a son, Xavier Andres Barrera, 7 pounds, 10 ounces, at 1:15 p.m., on July 23, 2020.
Wilson-Praska — To Daniel Roy Wilson Jr. and Angela Kay Praska, Yakima, a daughter, Mercedes Lee Angela Wilson, 5 pounds, 12 ounces, at 10:43 p.m., on July 21, 2020.
Perez — To Jody Perez, Yakima, a son, Zeveah Itzel, 6 pounds, 7 ounces, at 5:20 p.m., on July 22, 2020. Grandparent is Susan Eggers of Walla Walla.
Rangel-Smith — To Rene Ruty Rangel and Cheyenne Evamarie Smith, Selah, a son, Jameson Rae Rangel, 5 pounds, 9 ounces, at 2:53 p.m., on July 25, 2020.
McCafferty — To Wesley Harold and Lyndsey Elizabeth (Hopper) McCafferty, Union Gap, a daughter, Olivia Skye McCafferty, 7 pounds, 6.9 ounces, at 5:34 a.m., on July 26, 2020.