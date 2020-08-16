Astria Toppenish Hospital
Cloud-Cree — To Nathan Lynn Cloud and Windy April Cree, Wapato, a son, Windy Lynn Cloud, 8 pounds, 2 ounces, at 4:44 p.m., on Aug. 3, 2020.
Bill-Sampson — To Dylan Jacob Bill and Kalailah Josie Sampson, White Swan, a son, Tra’ven Son’mipt Arquette Bill, 6 pounds, 15.7 ounces, at 1:07 p.m., on Aug. 3, 2020.
Prosser Memorial Health
Olson — To Daniel and Milalay Olson, Grandview, a son, 6 pounds, 3 ounces, on July 27, 2020.
Castillo-Colley — To Kasey Castillo and Alisha Colley, a daughter, 8 pounds, 1.1 ounces, on July 28, 2020.
Lara — To Reyna Lara, Mabton, a daughter, 7 pounds, 12.7 ounces, on July 28, 2020.
Garza — To Lorenzo and Liliana Garza, Sunnyside, a son, 8 pounds, 14 ounces, on July 31, 2020.
Anaya — To Hector and Jessyca Anaya Regalado, Roosevelt, a son, 8 pounds, 0.2 ounces, on July 31, 2020.
Peralta-Lopez — To Juan Peralta and Jalisa Lopez, Sunnyside, a son, 7 pounds, 1.8 ounces, on Aug. 1, 2020.
Virginia Mason Memorial hospital
Jamison — To Kyle and Evelyn (Hawk) Jamison, Wapato, a son, Kaden Leonard Jamison, 9 pounds, 6 ounces, at 10:34 a.m., on Aug. 6, 2020.
Lounsbury — To Justin James and Hannah Nicole (Baker) Lounsbury, Yakima, a daughter, Georgia Nicole Lounsbury, on Aug. 6, 2020. Grandparents are Mark and Pam Baker of Yakima; Todd and Alyce Lounsbury of Naches; Alan and Lavonne Schauss of Yakima.
Ceballos-Delgado — To Roberto Carlos Ceballos and Jennifer Delgado, Yakima, a daughter, Ailah Khepri Ceballos, 4 pounds, 10.7 ounces, at 1:44 a.m., Aug. 6, 2020. Grandparents are Alicia Zamora and Emilio Julio Delgado; Rosa Ceballos, all of Colima, Mexico.
Sanchez-Zamora — To Oscar Sanchez and Yolanda Zamora, Yakima, a son, Sebastian Mateo Sanchez, 6 pounds, 11 ounces, at 10:26 p.m., on Aug. 5, 2020. Grandparents are Angelita and Mateo Zamora; Lupe Sanchez, all of Yakima.
Martin — To Kyle James Scott and Alexis Maria (Sanchez) Martin, Yakima, a son, Ruben Emilio Sanchez Martin IV, 10 pounds, 4 ounces, at 4:56 p.m., on Aug. 5, 2020.
Aguillon — To Roberto and Maria Luisa (Contreras) Aguillon, Toppenish, a son, Robert Isaiah Aguillon, 5 pounds, 15 ounces, at 7:46 a.m., on Aug. 4, 2020.
Lobos — To Erick and Genavieve (Martinez) Lobos, Selah, a son, Matthias Josiah Lobos, 7 pounds, 2 ounces, at 12:58 p.m., on Aug. 6, 2020. Grandparents are Oscar and Maria Martinez of Selah; Eduardo and Margarita Lobos of Los Angeles.
Perea-Sanchez — To Axel Antonio Perea and Yadira Isabel Sanchez, Yakima, a son, Cristian Axel Perea Sanchez, 7 pounds, 2.7 ounces, at 8:53 p.m., on Aug. 4, 2020.
Baker-Kukulka-Heredia — To Michael Lee Baker and Rhonda Kukulka-Heredia, Yakima, a son, Alexavier Lee Kukulka-Baker, 8 pounds, 7 ounces, at 1:51 a.m., on Aug. 3, 2020.
Watershed Birth Center
Gutierrez-Harmon — To Adolfo Cesar Gutierrez and Laura Harmon, Yakima, a daughter, Priscilla Rose Gutierrez, 6 pounds, 14 ounces, at 1:04 a.m. on Aug. 10, 2020. Grandparents are the late Virginia Harmon and Arthur Harmon of Yakima; Mauricio Gutierrez of Uruapan Mexico, and Margarita Duran of Yakima.