Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital
Hall — To Ryan Eugene and Kelly Lou Ann (Matney) Hall, Yakima, a son, Ryan Baily Hall, 8 pounds, 6.7 ounces, at 8:24 p.m., on July 20, 2021. Grandparents are Brent and Jodi Nichols and Willy Matney; Rick and Cindi Hall.
Gonzalez-Dullanty — To Steven James Gonzalez and Emily Ann Dullanty, Yakima, a son, Connor James Gonzalez, 7 pounds, 2 ounces, at 12:58 p.m., on July 21, 2021. Grandparents are Edward and Annette Dullanty of Bellevue; Catherine Glocke of McHenry, Ill.
Sanchez — To Hugo Sanchez-Arroyo and Teresa Zuniga-Sanchez, Yakima, a son, Hugo Iker Sanchez, 7 pounds, 5 ounces, at 11:11 a.m., on July 21, 2021.
Anguiano — To Juan Manuel and Cynthia Denise (Padilla) Anguiano, Yakima, a son, Leoncio Rafael Anguiano, 8 pounds, at 10:31 p.m., on July 15, 2021. Grandparents are Retha and Eugenio Padilla; Veronica and John Anguiano, all of Yakima.
Prather — To Audrie Angel Rose Prather, Yakima, a son, Xzaevian Soul Prather Olivera, 6 pounds, 14 ounces, at 2:19 a.m., on July 20, 2021. Grandparent is Deevonn Joy Prather of Yakima.
Gathercole — To Anthony and Ryanne (Paddock) Gathercole, Selah, a daughter, Lilly Marie Gathercole, 6 pounds, 15 ounces, at 8:11 p.m., on July 24, 2021. Grandparent is Dawn Marie Paddock of Selah.
Maldonado-Cruz — To Alan Eduardo Maldonado and Margarita Lillian Cruz, Yakima, a daughter, Alysson Yaretzi Cruz Maldonado, 5 pounds, 15.2 ounces, at 1:12 a.m., on July 25, 2021.
Sanders — To Jacob Austin and Kaitee Dell (Franck) Sanders, Yakima, a son, Beau Austin Sanders, 6 pounds, 2.5 ounces, at 4:15 p.m., on July 22, 2021. Grandparents are Robert Franck and Jodi Ayres; Trevor Sanders and Roberta Wentz, all of Yakima.
Ward-Sherlock — To Joel Nicholas Ward and Rachelle Nicole Sherlock, Yakima, a son, Elijah Nicholas Ward, 8 pounds, 1 ounce, at 11:49 a.m., on July 22, 2021. Grandparents are Rosanne and Mike Sherlock of Bothell; Sandy and Dennis Ward of Yakima.
George-James — To Adrian George and Julianne Raven James, Toppenish, a son, Liam George, 8 pounds, 8 ounces, at 3:06 a.m., on July 24, 2021.
Lugo-Soloya — To Domenic A. Lugo and Nancy Soloya, Yakima, a daughter, Aaliyah Camila Luga, 5 pounds, 6 ounces, at 7:01 p.m., on July 22, 2021.
Gamache — To Casey and Shawna (Clark) Gamache, Yakima, a son, Carter Sean Gamache, 6 pounds, 3 ounces, at 7:42 p.m., on July 23, 2021.
Miller — To Red Eagle and Maralla (Adams) Miller, White Swan, a daughter, Plume Moon Bow Miller, 7 pounds, 7.6 ounces, at 9:54 a.m., on July 22, 2021. Grandparents are Donna and Dennis Adams of White Swan.
Sunnyside Community Hospital
Stonemetz — To Shane and Torey Stonemetz, Zillah, a son, Colt Stonemetz, 8.9 pounds, at 10:58 a.m., on July 21, 2021.
Romero-Rodriguez — To Erik Romero and Neida Rodriguez, Sunnyside, a son, Elias Yeshua Romero Rodriguez, 7 pounds, 4 ounces, at 2:50 a.m., on July 25, 2021.
Watershed Birth Center
Howell-Hauke — To Jacob Howell and Kaleena McWilliams Hauke, Yakima, a daughter, Athena Howell, 6 pounds, 13.5 ounces, at 11:51 a.m., on July 20, 2021. Grandparents are Kevin and Pamela Sidwell of Yakima; Michael Hauke and Kaleen McWilliams of Selah.