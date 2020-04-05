Virginia Mason Memorial
Davis-Gary — To Jay Davis and Wasima Gary, Yakima, a daughter, Mia’Ann Maejewel Gary-Davis, 7 pounds, 1.9 ounces, at 9:35 a.m., on March 7, 2020. Grandparents are Willie Gary, Debbie Simpson, Stephen Davis and Lois Wilson.
Pryse — To Zachary Scott and Hunter Kay (Roberts) Pryse, Yakima, a son, Beau Scott Pryse, 10 pounds, 2 ounces, at 6:05 a.m., on March 25, 2020. Grandparents are Dave and Diane Roberts; Scott and Shirley Pryse, all of Yakima.
Taylor-Vasquez — To Matthew Christian Taylor and Adriana Christina Vasquez, Wapato, a son, Silas Christian Taylor, 6 pounds, 13 ounces, at 2:48 p.m., on March 23, 2020. Grandparents are Larry Vasquez and Esther Cyr of Yakima; Tony Ballard, all of Yakima and Dan Taylor of Tualitan, Ore.
Kallenberger-Kornstadius — To Robert Charles Kallenberger and Kaci Lee Kornstadius, Yakima a daughter, Charlotte Marie Kallenberger, 8 pounds, 5 ounces, at 1:05 p.m., on March 23, 2020. Grandparents are Kirk and Diane Kornstadius; Richard and Nancy Kallenberger, all of Yakima.
Kaschmitter — To Darin Scott Takeshi and Laurel Katherine (Moore) Kaschmitter, Yakima, a son, Flynn Lawrence Kaschmitter, 6 pounds, 15 ounces, at 1:33 p.m., on March 23, 2020. Grandparents are Donald and Cynthia Moore; Paul and Sandra Kaschmitter, all of Yakima.
Vargas-Garcia — To Enrique Rutilo Vargas and Christina Marie Garcia, Yakima, a son, Enrique Jaiden Vargas, 7 pounds, 2 ounces, at 4:12 p.m. on March 25, 2020. Grandparents are Daniel Garcia and Marcy Alvarez; Angela Mendoza all of Yakima and Ronaldo Vargas of Mexico.
Ramirez — To Antonio and Irene (Barron) Ramirez, Yakima, a daughter, Eneri Ayana Ramirez, 5 pounds, 14 ounces, at 1:07 a.m., on March 25, 2020.
Morales-Alonso — To Juan Carlos Morales and Yvonne Alonso, Yakima, a son, Jayden Nikolas Morales, 7 pounds, 2 ounces, at 4:29 p.m., on March 25, 2020. Grandparents are Maria Cristina Alonso; Esteban Morales.
Desmarais — To Timothy Jerome and Kalissa Michelle (Scott) Desmarais, Yakima, a son, Isaac Locke Desmarais, 7 pounds, 8 ounces, at 1:45 p.m., on March 25, 2020.
Gonnering-Radoslovich — To Bradley Michael Gonnering and Lacie Lynn Radoslovich, Selah, a daughter, Braylynn Ann Gonnering. Grandparents are Richard and Patti Radoslovich of Selah; Mike and Kay Gonnering of Appleton, Wis.
Valencia-Cordova — To Prisciliano Valencia and Elizabeth Cordova, Yakima, a daughter, Alaia Rose Valencia, 8 pounds, 9.1 ounces, at 5:13 a.m., on March 26, 2020.
Smith — To Patrick H. and Colleen M. (Wilson) Smith, Yakima, a daughter, Keira Josephine Smith, 6 pounds, 2 ounces, at 4:50 p.m., on March 25, 2020. Grandparents are Greg and Erin Wilson of Selah; Michael and Cheryl Smith of Yakima.
Prosser Memorial Hospital
Torres-Diaz — To Orbelin Torres and Angelica Diaz Franco, Sunnyside, a son, 7 pounds, 7 ounces, on March 6. 2020.
Aguilar-Rivera — To Carlos Aguilar and Victoria Rivera, Prosser, a son, 7 pounds, 7.6 ounces, on March 11, 2020.