Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital
Romero-Muñoz — To Ricardo Romero Jr. and Brenda N. Muñoz, Yakima, a daughter, Elena Rose Romero, 6 pounds, 11 ounces, at 2:19 a.m., on March 25, 2021.
Johnson — To Stefanie Johnson, Yakima, a daughter, Alyssa, 6 pounds, 7 ounces, at 3:17 p.m., on March 20, 2021.
Ramirez-Campos — To Carlos Eduardo Ramirez and Noemi Araceli Campos (Vega), Yakima, a son, Ezekiel Raymond Ramirez, 8 pounds, 6 ounces, on March 25, 2021.
Ruiz-Marin — To Jeff Ruiz and Selina Marin, Yakima, a daughter, Jaylene A. Ruiz, 6 pounds, 13 ounces, at 5:24 p.m., on March 23, 2021.
Alvarez-Vega — To Juan R. Alvarez and America M. Vega, a son, Elijah Lorenzo Alvarez, 8 pounds, 6.7 ounces, at 5:17 p.m., on March 23, 2021.
Groth — To Nichoals and Teasha Groth, Selah, a son, Coleson Cash Groth, 7 pounds, 9.2 ounces, at 8:10 a.m., on March 23, 2021. Grandparents are Liz and David Carey; Rodney and Melissa Treece; Tom Groth; Kelie and John Strait.
Fernandez — To Samuel and Mayra Fernandez, Yakima, a son, Santiago Azteca Fernandez, 8 pounds, 13.2 ounces, at 5 a.m., on March 23, 2021.
Oaks-Thompson — To Steven Lee Oaks Jr. and Loan Lee Thompson, Yakima, a son, Jameson Lee Oaks, 8 pounds, 3.2 ounces, at 5:17 p.m., March 22, 2021. Grandparents are Toni and David Thompson; Michelle and Scott Dzurik; Steven Oaks Sr., all of Yakima.
Gonzalez-Prieto — To Miguel Angel Gonzalez Calderon and Maira Prieto, Yakima, a daughter, Luna Sofia Gonzalez Prieto, 7 pounds, 1 ounce, at 8:09 p.m., on March 26, 2021. Grandparents are Andronico and Irene Prieto of Wapato.
Zambrano-Serrano — To Luis Adrian Zambrano and Stephanie Serrano, a son, Liam Alejandro Zambrano, 7 pounds, 2.1 ounces, at 2:54 p.m., on March 22, 2021.
Ayala-Gonzalez — To Benito Cavillio Ayala Jr. and Bobbi Mercedes Gonzalez, Yakima, a son, Benito Ayala III Gonzalez, 8 pounds, 3.4 ounces, at 11:13 a.m., on March 29, 2021. Grandparents are Liasar and Delilah Gonzalez of Yakima; Benito Cavillio.
Hernandez-Gil — To Andrew Ray Hernandez and Selena Julia Gil, Yakima, a son, Malcolm Ray Hernandez, 9 pounds, 3 ounces, at 7:41 p.m., on March 27, 2021. Grandparents are Jessica and Conrado Gil of Toppenish; Geneva Hernandez of Harrah.
Fulks-Marble — To Kyle Michael Fulks and Christina Carolyn Marble, Yakima, a son, Beau Michael Fulks, 6 pounds, 13 ounces, at 12:52 a.m., on March 26, 2021. Grandparents are Suzy and Tripp Drum, Curt Marble; Michael Fulks and Tammi Larson, all of Yakima.
Keagle — To Austin James Keagle and Rebecca Elizabeth Colley Keagle (Dittrich), Selah, a son, McCoy James O’Shea Keagle, 6 pounds, 11 ounces, at 1:29 p.m., on March 25, 2021. Grandparents are Kenneth and Carole Dittrich of Vancouver; Donald and Marta Keagle of Selah.
Cruz-Curiel — To Victor Hugo Barrera-Cruz Jr. and Nidian Ibeth Curiel, Union Gap, a daughter, Cielo Novalyn Barrera-Curiel, at 11:25 a.m., on March 24, 2021. Grandparents are Raul and Elvira Curiel of Zapotlanejo, Jalisco, Mexico; Victor and Rosaura Barrera of Morelia, Michoacán, Mexico.
Acosta-Deaton — To Daniel Carlos Acosta and Heather Mae Deaton, Yakima, a daughter, Araeyah Georgia Lee Acosta, 6 pounds, 15 ounces, at 4:32 p.m., on March 22, 2021. Grandparents are Brenda Deaton of Sunnyside; Dolores Acosta of Los Angeles.