Astria Sunnyside Hospital
Espinoza-Mendoza — To Juan Espinoza and Maria Mendoza, Sunnyside, a daughter, Jaylani Bella, 8 pounds, 12 ounces, on April 21, 2020.
Rodriguez-Valencia — To Hector Rodriguez Jr. and Alma Vanessa Valencia, Sunnyside, a daughter, Maria Rodriguez, 5 pounds, 1 ounce, on April 22, 2020.
Astria Toppenish Hospital
Wahsise-Sanchez — To Terrance Michael-Wayne Wahsise Sr. and Maria Alexandra Sanchez, Toppenish, a son, Taylor Wayne-Lee Tahkeal Wahsise, 8 pounds, 10 ounces, at 9:08 a.m., on April 4, 2020.
Gil-Zuniga — To Salvador Gil and Brenda Lynn Zuniga, Wapato, a son, Adriel Josiah Gil, 7 pounds, 4 ounces, at 3:50 p.m., on April 8, 2020.
Granados-Trevino — To Antonio Granados Vargas and Katleyn Rae Trevino, Sunnyside, a daughter, Janelle Aislin Granados Trevino.
Carmona-Obispo — To Ricardo Samuel Carmona Baca and Jacqueline Obispo Fernandez, a son, Uriel Carmona Obispo, on April 15, 2020.
Gonzalez — To Tomas E. Gonzalez Robles and Irma Yanet Gonzalez Perez, Zillah, a son, Thomas Julian Gonzalez, 8 pounds, 1.5 ounces, at 12:35 a.m., on April 16, 2020.
Flores-Torres — To David Flores Mendoza and Maria Selene Torres Navarro, a daughter, Emma Sofia Flores, 7 pounds, on April 16, 2020.
Rodriguez-Cerna — To Eric Jerome Rodriguez and Jordan Alyssa Cerna, Zillah, a daughter, Makenzie Rose Rodriguez, 9 pounds, 4 ounces, at 12:06 p.m., on April 18, 2020.
Virginia Mason Memorial hospital
Wangler-Kaluza — To Ronald Scott Wangler Jr. and Amy Malia Kaluza, Selah, a son, Travin Scott Wangler, 6 pounds, 10 ounces, at 2:10 p.m., on April 9, 2020. Grandparents are Billie Kaluza; Susan and Ron Wangler, all of Selah.
Woodward-Jim — To Nathan A. Woodward and Ernestine A. Jim, Yakima, a daughter, Gia Mae Woodward, 7 pounds, 6 ounces, at 9:37 a.m., on April 18, 2020. Grandparents are Regina Jim-Kata of Wapato and Vicki Jensen-Ala of Toppenish.
Sedano-Reyes — To Renulfo Sedano and Susana Reyes, Yakima, a daughter, Atalia Galilea Sedano, 7 pounds, 2.5 ounces, at 4:24 p.m., on April 17, 2020.
Padilla — To Berenise Padilla, a son, Sebastian Brambila, 8 pounds, 4 ounces, at 9:39 a.m., on April 17, 2020.
Holmes — To Luke Timothy and Chelsey Renée (Verwey) Holmes, Yakima, a daughter, Maple Audrey Holmes, 6 pounds, 6 ounces, at 2:30 p.m., on April 17, 2020. Grandparents are Jon and Nancy Verwey; Mark and Laura Johnson, all of Yakima.
McDowell-Burke — To Ryan Jasper McDowell and Shaylin Sumer Burke, Selah, a daughter, Brixley Lenyx McDowell, 7 pounds, 12 ounces, at 11:34 p.m., on April 15, 2020. Grandparents are Bandy and Joe Sumerlin of Spokane; Gena McDowell and Brian McDowell, both of Yakima.
Hoggarth-Campbell — To Hunter Reed Hoggarth and Madison Bridget Campbell, Yakima, a son, Jimmy Robert Hoggarth, 7 pounds, 14 ounces, at 6:48 p.m., on April 14, 2020. Grandparents are Sarah Campbell and Jeff Bickley; Betsy Smith and Jimmy Hoggarth, all of Yakima.
Arriaga-Casillas — To Ruben Arriaga Espino and Erica Casillas, a daughter, Nancy Athena Arriaga, 6 pounds, 3 ounces, at 11:18 a.m., at April 15, 2020.
Sybouts-Taylor — To Klayton Richard Sybouts and Sarah Jo Taylor, Yakima, a son, River William Sybouts, 5 pounds, 13.05 ounces, at 12:30 p.m., on April 16, 2020. Grandparents are Tally Taylor and Darcy Livingston; Richard and Mary Sybouts, all of Yakima.
Midstokke — To Casey Lewis and Lisa Ann (Leonard) Midstokke, Yakima, a daughter, Katelyn Dawn Midstokke, 8 pounds, 1.3 ounces, at 4:20 p.m., on April 15, 2020.
De Leon — To Rafael and Kathryn Michelle (Manjarrez) De Leon III, Wapato, a son, Elliott Mark De Leon, 7 pounds, 8 ounces, at 7:08 a.m., on April 13, 2020. Grandparents are Mark and Debra Manjarrez; Rafael and Nancy De Leon Jr., all of Wapato.
Rowe — To Damian Michael and Rebecca Danielle (Epperson) Rowe, Yakima, a daughter, Clara Elizabeth Rowe, 9 pounds, 1.9 ounces, at 8:57 p.m., on April 18, 2020. Grandparents are John Epperson and Cindy Jensen, Donald and Darcy Rowe, all of Yakima.
Beebe-Archibald — To Cody Beebe and Andes Archibald, Tieton, a daughter, Travlyn Reed Beebe, 6 pounds, 5 ounces, at 10:52 a.m., on April 18, 2020. Grandparents are David Archibald and Harlow Downs of Richland; Colton Bebbe of Selah, Tammy Jorgensen and Kevin Jorgensen of Naches.