Bacchus — To Josh Christopher and Ryan Marie (Johnson) Bacchus, Naches, a daughter, Shae Marie Bacchus, 8 pounds, 4 ounces, at 9:45 a.m. on Nov. 2, 2021.
Sierra-Bravo — To Jose Rosario Sierra-Martinez and Sandra (Bravo-Delgado) Sierra, Yakima, a daughter, Alana Catalina Sierra-Bravo, 7 pounds 12 ounces, at 10 a.m. on Nov. 7, 2021.
Beckner — To Jerrid Torres and Riley Bingham, Yakima, a daughter, Raelynn Le’Anne Marie Beckner, 6 pounds, 11 ounces, at 4:06 p.m. on Nov. 6, 2021.
Wolfard-Cupples — To Joel Wolfard and Candace Cupples, Yakima, a daughter, Saylor Mae Wolfard, 7 pounds, 8.5 ounces, at 10:45 a.m. on Nov. 5, 2021.
Miller — To Eric and Halli (Rosen) Miller, Yakima, a son, Adynn Robert Mack Miller, 7 pounds, 6.7 ounces, at 8 a.m. on Nov. 5, 2021.
Wilks — To Kia Ray and Tambatha Rose (Huff) Wilks, Yakima, a daughter, Alina Joy Wilks, 8 pounds, 6 ounces, at 4:17 p.m. on Nov. 2, 2021. Grandparents are Cathy and the late Rick Huff of Yakima and the late Calvin and Rhonda Wilks of Vancouver, Connie Mittleider of Mandan, N.D., and Mayola Jackson of Seattle.
Kershaw — To Kevin and Katie Kershaw, Yakima, a son, Kacen Charles Kershaw, 6 pounds, 5 ounces, at 8:41 a.m. on Nov. 4, 2021.
Baucom-Groo — To Cole Baucom and Charlotte Groo, Yakima, a son, Marshall Cole Baucom, 6 pounds, 10 ounces, at 1:42 a.m. on Nov. 3, 2021. Grandparents are Bonnie and Charles Groo and Carrie and James Baucom.
Calfrobe — To George and Samantha (Conger) Calfrobe, Naches, a daughter, Violet Mae Calfrobe, 8 pounds, 5.6 ounces, at 6:04 p.m. on Nov. 4, 2021. Grandparents are Jason and Amy Conger and George Calfrobe and April Buffer.
