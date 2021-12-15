Astria Sunnyside Hospital
Gonzalez – To Margarita and Noe Gonzalez of Sunnyside, a son, Grayson Gonzalez, 10 pounds 5 ounces at 8:46 on Dec. 3, 2021.
Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital
Petty – To Amanda Klimisch and Dakota Petty of Yakima, a daughter, Evie Mae Petty, 7 pounds 2 ounces at 6:25 p.m. on Nov. 26, 2021.
Stultz – To Yazmin and Kieth Stultz of Yakima, a daughter, Aida Anne Stultz, 8 pounds 15 ounces at 11:52 on Nov. 29, 2021. Grandparents are Aida Diaz-Villabox of Guerrero, Mexico, and Lance and Doris Stultz of Yakima.
Cisneros Izazaga – To Maria Monserrat Izazaga Paniagua and Robert Cisneros Vargas of Yakima a daughter, Athena Kaylani Cisneros Izazaga, 6 pounds 15.6 ounces at 11:36 a.m. on Nov. 29, 2021.
Ceja – To Kayla Jo and Norman Ceja of Wapato, a daughter, Ki’mani Jo Ceja, 7 pounds 11 ounces at 11:04 a.m. on Nov. 29, 2021. Grandparents are Joe Ortiz and Margie Villa and Daniel and Mona Chavez, all of Toppenish.
Martinez – To Angelica and Franco Martinez of Yakima, a son, Cole Alexander Martinez, 8 pounds 10 ounces, at 8:29 a.m. on Nov. 30, 2021.
Covarrubias – To Blanca and Angel Covarrubias of Yakima, a daughter, Aria Covarrubias, 6 pounds 8 ounces at 6:45 p.m. on Nov. 29, 2021.
Watershed Birth Center
Platt - To Brennan and Karisa (Simon) Platt, Yakima, a son, Theodore Platt, 8 pounds, 4 ounces, at 8:08 a.m. on Dec. 1, 2021. Grandparents are John and Tami Platt of Yakima, and Ken and Lorinda Simon of Lander, Wyoming.
Prosser Memorial Health
Pace – To Kelsey and Jordan Pace of Prosser, a daughter, 9 pound, 4.4 ounces, on Nov. 6, 2021.
Pettit – To Maria Palomino Castellano and Kyle Pettit to Toppenish, a son, 6 pounds 2 ounces, on Nov. 9, 2021.
Esqueda – To Destiny Salinas and Michael Esqueda, a son, 8 pounds 13 ounces, on Nov. 9, 2021.
Castillo – To Rachel and Christopher Castillo of Sunnyside, a daughter, 8 pounds 13.5 ounces on Nov. 11, 2021.
Gonzales – To Kalah Gonzales of Grandview, a son, 7 pounds 5.6 ounces on Nov. 13, 2021.
Trevino – To Martina Estrada and Ricardo Trevino of Granger, a daughter, 8 pounds, 14.5 ounces on Nov. 15, 2021.
Clara – To Marleni Cargas-Cortes and Israel Clara of Grandview, a son, 8 pounds 0.9 ounces on Nov. 19, 2021.
Garcia – To Suzie Medina and Jordan Garcia of Prosser, a son, 8 pounds, 1.9 ounces on Nov. 21, 2021.
Delacruz Mora – To Gabriela Osorio and Victor Delacruz Mora of Prosser, a son, 5 pounds 14.5 ounces on Nov. 23, 2021.
Culver – To Amy Hurst-Culver and Christopher Culver of Sunnyside, a daughter, 6 pounds, 15.8 ounces on Nov. 30, 2021.
