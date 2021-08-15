Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital
Foster — To Wyatt Charles Foster and Tawny Sparks, Yakima, a son, Jackson Crew Foster, 6 pounds, 9 ounces, at 5:15 p.m. on Aug. 3, 2021. Grandparents are Mike Sparks and Tina Shay and Denny Foster and Michele Boles of Yakima.
Garcia — To Edgar Garcia and Aracely Arias of Toppenish, a son, Gael Maximiliano Garcia, 8 pounds, 9 ounces, at 9:17 p.m. on Aug. 2, 2021. Grandparents are Fernando and Martha Arias of Toppenish and Pablo and Elena Garcia of Prosser.
Gottlieb — To Jordan and Kate Gottlieb of Yakima, a son, Kai Steven Sansom Gottlieb, 7 pounds, 14 ounces, at 11:18 p.m. on Aug. 5, 2021. Grandparents are Brenda and Tom Sansom of Amanda Park and Randie and Steve Gottlieb of Yakima.
Coronado — To Ricard Guadalupe Coronado and Karisma Alejandra Estrada of Yakima, a daughter, Evateresa Coronado, 8 pounds, 7 ounces, at 1:27 a.m. on Aug. 5, 2021.
Sanchez — To Lionel Emiliano Sanchez and Esmine Teresa Fisk of Granger, a daughter, Annalinah Virginia Rose Sanchez, 6 pounds, 7 ounces, at 12:49 a.m. on Aug. 6, 2021. Grandparents are Cynthia Baldobinos and Barbara and Leonel Sanchez of Granger.
Permann — To Robert McKay and Baile Rae Permann of Yakima, a daughter, Oakley Ann Permann, 9 pounds, 4 ounces, at 12:02 a.m. on Aug. 6, 2021. Grandparents are Brad and Shanna Wilkey of Selah and Clark and Tanya Permann of Yakima.
Gamache — To Casey and Shawna (Clark) Gamache of Yakima, a son, Carter Sean Gamache, 6 pounds, 3 ounces, at 7:42 p.m. on July 23, 2021. Grandparents are Lynn Schwab, Steve and Kathy Clark, and Barb and Gene Gamache.
Watershed Birth Center
Spear — To Jonathan and Valerie (Grosscup) Spear, Yakima, a daughter, Andessa Olive Thoenig Spear, 7 pounds, 6 ounces, at 3:24 a.m. on Aug. 1, 2021. Grandparents are Carolyn Spear of Pueblo, Colo., and Rick and Sally Grosscup of Eugene, Ore.
Bottineau — To Koree Bottineau and Audre Belt, Selah, a daughter, Gracelynn Marchel Bottineau, 7 pounds, 1 ounce, at 1:57 a.m. on Aug. 5, 2021.
Gifford — To Zacery and Carolyn (Calhoun) Gifford, Wapato, a son, Ezekiel James Gifford, 7 pounds, 11.5 ounces, at 9:09 a.m. on Aug. 6, 2021. Grandparents are Kirk Gifford of Selah, Don Miller of Yakima, Steve and Nancy Calhoun of Wapato, and great-grandmother Bonnie Ramirez of Yakima.