Incumbent Scott Carmack, a 45-year-old chiropractor, was reelected to his second term as Zillah mayor, defeating challenger Jay Spurlock, a 69-year-old business owner.
Unofficial results released Tuesday night by the Yakima County Elections Office show Carmack received 207 votes, or 77.5%, while Spurlock received 60 votes, or 22.5%.
The mayoral position is a four-year term that pays $1,000 per month. The city has a strong mayor form of government, and the mayor only votes on items at the council meetings in the case of a tie.
Growth, economic development and the city swimming pool were the main issues in the Zillah mayoral race.
Also reelected Tuesday to the Zillah City Council was Position 1 incumbent Brian Williams, who ran unopposed.
Weston Argo was elected to Position 2 on the council, defeating Chris Schmelzer. Argo received 252 votes, or 71.6%, while Schmelzer received 100 votes, or 28.4%.
Moxee
A mayoral race and three City Council seats, one of which was contested, were on the ballot for Moxee voters.
LeRoy Lenseigne, 61, a longtime City Council member appointed mayor in April, will remain as mayor after receiving 173 votes, or 55.3%.
His opponent, Mike Kisner, 61, received 140 votes, or 44.7%.
Lenseigne is a fourth-generation hop farmer and former volunteer EMT-firefighter. Kisner is the retired police chief of Moxee.
Moxee has a strong-mayor form of government and five at-large council members. Positions are four-year terms.
Greg Spurgin, who was appointed to fill Position 2 on the council after it became vacant due to Lenseigne’s appointment as mayor, is leading with 149 votes, or 52%, in Tuesday’s election. His opponent, Caleb Sluder, received 138 votes, or 48%.
Spurgin, 45, is the lead pastor at Crossroads Community Church and Sluder, 44, is the manager of The Barn Door bar and grill.
Two positions are unopposed: Rob Layman for Position 1 and Jan Hutchinson for Position 3. Council positions pay $250 a month; the mayor receives $600 a month.
The city of about 4,000 has been growing as some seek a more rural lifestyle or flee rising real estate prices and traffic congestion on Washington’s west side. Responsible growth is a big concern echoed by the candidates in the contested races, along with public safety and adequate public services, as growth is expected to continue.
Wapato
Five of seven Wapato City Council positions are up for election in 2021, with four of those races unopposed.
Challenger Robert Reyna, 73, narrowly defeated incumbent Caroline Solis, 59, for Position 7, an at-large council seat which has a two-year term. Reyna received 56 votes, or 51.4%, while Solis received 53 votes, or 48.6%.
Incumbents Chuck Stephens (Position 1) and Jesse Farias (Position 2) ran unopposed in Tuesday’s election.
Former Mayor Frank R. Jaime (Position 3) and longtime Wapato resident Elizabeth Villa (Position 6) also were unopposed for their council seats.
Wapato council members, in addition to adopting laws and ordinances, are responsible for final approval of Wapato’s city budget.
