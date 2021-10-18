ZILLAH — Growth, economic development and the city swimming pool are the main issues in the Zillah mayoral race.
Incumbent Scott Carmack, a 45-year-old chiropractor, was elected mayor in 2017 after serving two years on the City Council. He is being challenged by Jay Spurlock, a 69-year-old business owner.
The mayoral position is a four-year term that pays $1,000 per month, Zillah City Administrator Sharon Bounds said. The city has a “strong mayor” form of government, which means the mayor only votes on items at council meetings in case of a tie.
Each candidate was asked about the biggest challenge facing the city of Zillah and what they would do to address it, and they replied via email.
“The City of Zillah faces several challenges right now. One would be to come up with a replacement for our pool, which provides a great, safe recreational opportunity for the children of this community,” Carmack wrote.
“Due to the enormous upfront costs of construction, along with the continued cost of operation and maintenance, I believe an alternative to a standard pool is the right choice. That would be a splash park, for which we have already applied for and received a matching federal grant of $255,000.”
Carmack also said Zillah needs to address economic development.
“Another challenge the city will be facing is to oversee the responsible commercial buildout along our newly constructed Vintage Valley corridor, and our existing downtown district,” he wrote.
“This is important because it will not only provide goods and services to the members of the community, but also jobs and additional sales tax revenue. I will accomplish this by working with the Yakima County Development Association, and our local Chamber of Commerce, to entice and help new businesses thrive.”
Spurlock, chairman
of the city’s planning commission and a former Zillah Chamber of Commerce president, said economic growth and development rise to the top of the list.
“The biggest challenge facing Zillah is growth of our small town. I want to help guide Zillah into the future with help and input from the community,” Spurlock wrote.
