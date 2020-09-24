Yakima City Council member Brad Hill announced this week that he doesn’t plan to run for re-election in 2021.
Hill, who first ran for office in the 2017 election and represents District 6, said he wanted to make the announcement to allow ample time for others to consider running for the Yakima City Council. His term doesn’t expire until Dec. 31, 2021.
“I think we are all well served by a wider field of candidates which may emerge if my intentions are known early,” he said.
Hill added that he also plans to move outside his district within the next couple of years, although he also intends to continue living in Yakima.
