Yakima School District levy proposals remained close Wednesday as more ballots were counted in Tuesday's special election.
Yakima's four-year levy for school operations gained a slight margin, with 50.92% approval, compared to 50.59% in the initial count Tuesday.
The measure would bring in $14.7 million in local funds in its first year. If approved, state matching funds would bring the total to more than $30 million.
A second proposal for a four-year capital improvements levy in Yakima schools was failing Wednesday, with 48.77% voter approval.
Renewal operations levies in Sunnyside, Naches Valley, Zillah and Mabton were still comfortably above the approval threshold after additional ballot counts. Naches Valley’s 57.82% approval included all results, according to the unofficial tally.
All six school measures require a 50% plus one vote approval to pass.
Naches voters also appear to have approved a levy by the Naches Park and Recreation District to fund operations, maintenance, equipment and activities at Applewood Park and the Naches Swimming Pool. The approval rate had grown nearly a percent, up to 68.68% Wednesday – well above the 60% approval threshold for that measure.
A proposal to increase property taxes in the city of Yakima is still failing, with 62% no votes. The proposed city levy lid lift would have brought in an additional $3 million in 2021 to cover operating costs related to public safety, street repairs and facility maintenance.
Turnout was 28% as of Wednesday. More ballots are expected by mail and from drop boxes throughout the county, with another count planned Thursday afternoon.
The election will be certified on Feb. 21.