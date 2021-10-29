The Yakima School District gave a warning to school board candidate Kenton Gartrell in August after an incident with staff at Nob Hill Elementary School and cautioned him that similar behavior in the future could result in a no trespass order that would ban him from all school district property, according to a letter from district staff.
The letter described an incident that occurred on Aug. 24, during Nob Hill Elementary School’s open house event. Gartrell did not observe the mask mandate rules and argued with school administrators over it, according to the letter.
Gartrell, who is running for Yakima school board, posted a video of the end of his conversation with school administrators to his personal and campaign Facebook pages.
Gartrell told school administrators that the mask rule was not a law, according to both the video and the letter.
All students, staff and visitors in Washington public school buildings are required to wear masks or other facial coverings. Public schools are required to enforce this rule or lose a significant portion of their funding. The letter cited the Washington Administrative Code that pertains to the school mask mandate.
The letter, which was signed by YSD safety and security director Sara Cordova, described Gartrell’s behavior as “intimidating, threatening, and dangerous to staff, students, and parents.” The letter said Gartrell called school staff "child abusers," "pedo," "black shirts," "Nazi" and "KGB," all of which were untrue.
Yakima City Council candidate Kenton Gartrell found himself in hot water on primary election night. It wasn't the first time.
The letter “serves as a formal ‘warning’” and said that Gartrell could be issued a no trespass order if he engaged in similar behavior in the future. This would ban him from all YSD property until the end of the 2021-22 academic school year, according to the letter. Violation of the order could result in criminal charges or custodial arrest.
In response to a request for comment, Gartrell recounted the incident in an email, saying he was harassed and bullied by school staff.
“This shows the extent sick adults will go to harass families like myself and shows why families in WA state have been leaving the public school system," he wrote. "These individuals clearly went above and beyond to escalate a situation and chase my family as we were making our way to our car. This is completely unacceptable of school staff and shows the extent liberal terrorists will go in order to scare families.”
The letter was shared on social media by a member of the Yakima Health First Facebook group on Thursday. The Herald-Republic verified it with the district.
School board meetings normally take place in-person on district campuses, though board members have been conducting the meetings online during the pandemic.
According to board policy, “Board members are encouraged to visit schools and district facilities from time to time to support their growth as a board member and inform their role as policy makers for the district.”
Gartrell is running against incumbent Graciela Villanueva for the District 1 seat on the board.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.