Ryan Beckett Age: 44 Community of residence: Yakima Occupation: Real Estate broker Education: Graduate of Yakima public schools and Central Washington University. Community service (list 4 max): Served as a member of the board (including two years as board president) of the Yakima Schools Foundation for eight years and the Yakima Valley Visitors and Conventions Bureau for nine. Member of Southwest Rotary for the past 18 years and the chair of the city of Yakima's Public Facilities District. Previous elected office: None

Donald Joseph Davis Jr. Name: Donald Joseph Davis Jr. Education: Bachelor of Arts degree in social and human services from The Evergreen State College Community service: Department of Justice Monitoring Team, Co-Chairperson King County Dual Diagnosis/Co-occurring Disorders workgroup, board liaison for King County Mental Health Advisory Board and YPD deescalation and implicit bias training Previous elected office: Yakima School Board (appointed 2016, elected 2017) Of note: Davis was publicly censured and removed from his position as vice president of the Yakima School Board in June 2019 following board policy violations. He was also banned from Stanton Academy for five years after a reported confrontation with a student.

Kenton Gartrell Age: 30 Community of residence: Yakima Occupation: Owner of Yakima Reclaimed & Patriot Woodworking Education: 138 college Credits (no degree) Community service (list 4 max): Yakima Valley Alliance, worked with Yakima Public Works on tree removal saving the city of Yakima over $50,000 to date in tax money, volunteer citizen courage, Yakima Home & Life show director. Previous elected office: PCO 102 of the Yakima County Republican Party Of note: Gartrell was involved in a confrontation with Nob Hill Elementary School employees over his and his family members’ refusal to wear a mask inside the school building earlier this year. He was involved in an altercation with a supporter of his opponent in the 2019 city council race. Following Election Day 2019, Gartrell made comments on his Facebook page accusing local political figures of bigotry. He was temporarily suspended from his refereeing duties by Washington Youth Soccer for making inappropriate comments to a female referee in 2015.

Graciela Villanueva Age: 42 Community of residence: Yakima Occupation: Corporate human resources officer Education: MBA from Washington State University Community service (list 4 max): Master Gardener 2010, Yakima Parks and Recreation Commission, McKinley Elementary School PTA 2005-09, Leadership Yakima 2004 Previous elected office: Yakima School District Board of Directors, Position 1 since 2011