The Yakima County Elections Division is seeking “for” and “against” committee members for propositions on the Nov. 2 general election ballot.
Committee members provide written arguments for or against a ballot measure that will appear in the local voters’ guide, according to a news release.
Pro and con committee members are needed for city charter amendments relating to:
- Aligning certain sections of the charter with state statute.
In addition, “against” committee members are needed for a county proposition that would renew a three-tenths of a percent law and justice sales tax permanently.
Each committee is limited to three members. Appointments will be made in the order that email requests are received. The first person appointed will serve as the committee chairperson and spokesperson.
People who are interested should contact the Elections Division by email at iVote@co.yakima.wa.us no later than 4 p.m. Tuesday.