As a presidential election with anticipated record voter turnout draws near, the Yakima County Auditor’s Office is getting ready for a rush of new voter registration.
The local election office is expecting an 80% ballot return rate. Already, the ballot return rate far outpaces that of the 2016 election.
Many people are registering to vote online, ahead of Election Day, Nov. 3 — something that is encouraged, said election manager Kathy Fisher.
She said the deadline for online or mail-in voter registration is Monday. It’s a process that takes two minutes, and there’s still time to get a ballot mailed out to new voters, she said. If voters don’t take advantage of that option now, she warned that they’ll have to mask up and wait in line to register in person at the Yakima County Auditor’s Office in the courthouse downtown.
Ahead of Election Day, the office is open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. On the day of, both the Yakima office and a satellite office in Sunnyside will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. to register new voters and provide replacement ballots, she said. The satellite office will be at Sunnyside Neighborhood Health Services at 617 Scoon Road in Sunnyside.
Election staff members are ready for long lines, Fisher said.
“Looking back to 2016, it was nonstop,” Fisher said of same-day voter registration. “We had lines down the hall.”
Fisher said the intent is to have enough workers that people can fill out registration paperwork before they arrive at one of four customer service desks at the Auditor's Office, for example, expediting the process. In the hallway, there will also be an increased number of voting booths set up so people can then submit their ballot.
Social distancing will make the process a bit more challenging than in previous election cycles, said Fisher, but she said the office is working with the space that it has and will serve anyone who comes in by 8 p.m. on election night, “regardless of how long they’ve been here.”
Voters can check their status, register and get more information at VoteWa.gov. The phone number for the Yakima County elections office is 509-574-1340.