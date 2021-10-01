A sales tax has helped fund law and justice services across Yakima County since voters initially approved it in 2004, and a measure in the coming election gives voters the opportunity to make it permanent.
Known as the 3/10 Law & Justice Tax, the six-year measure that’s due to expire at the end of 2022 assesses a 0.3% sales tax to help fund police, courts and corrections across the county.
Now, Yakima County law and justice officials are asking voters to approve the measure again, only this time permanently.
Last month Yakima County Commissioners Ron Anderson, LaDon Linde and Amanda McKinney unanimously supported a request by Prosecutor Joe Brusic and Sheriff Bob Udell to seek permanent approval of the tax.
Brusic said it only makes sense to renew the tax permanently because it supports basic services.
“We’ve come to rely on it for basic services that we cannot do without,” he said. “People need to understand that it is embedded in our way of life in the way we provide public safety in Yakima County.”
The measure — which generates about $13 million annually — will appear as Proposition 1 on the county’s ballot for the Nov. 2 general election. Revenue generated from the tax can be used only on law and justice services. Cities and towns across the county also receive a share to help support police, courts and corrections.
Yakima County receives 60% of the revenue generated by the tax, while the remaining 40% is divided among cities and towns.
The measure has received strong support since being introduced. Voters in 2015 approved the measure with an overwhelming 74% of the vote.
Law and justice services account for 82% of Yakima County’s annual $70 million general fund budget, the highest percentage in the state. That doesn’t include revenue generated from the sales tax.
Brusic said that although the county is grappling with high crime, matters would be worse without the tax. He said his office would lose 7 of its 18 felony deputy prosecutors and the sheriff’s office would lose 12 deputies.
“Cities would lose something, too,” Brusic said. “To go backwards would be terrible.”
